Ravens 24, Cardinals 17: Individual stats from Arizona’s preseason loss
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Baltimore RavensLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Arizona CardinalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jonathan LedbetterAmerican football defensive endLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Arizona Cardinals lost their second preseason game 24-17 to the Baltimore Ravens at home Sunday night without their starters. Despite two fourth-quarter touchdowns and an opportunity to tie or win the game, they were unable to end the Ravens’ record preseason winning streak, which was extended to 22 games.
How did the players do?
Below are the individual stats from the loss.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Latest show:
Previous shows:
and
Passing stats
Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
Trace McSorley: 18-for-34, 229 yards, 2 INTs, 49.8 passer rating
Jarrett Guarantano: 3-for-6, 37 yards, 1 TD, 109.0 passer rating
Rushing stats
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
Jarrett Guarantano: one carry, 15 yards
Eno Benjamin: 4 carries, 12 yards
Jonathan Ward: 3 carries, 11 yards
Keaontay Ingram: 4 carries, 9 yards
Trace McSorley: 5 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD
Darrel Williams: 1 carry, 3 yards
T.J. Pledger: 3 carries, 0 yards
Receiving stats
(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Victor Bolden: 5 catches, 66 yards
Andy Isabella: 5 catches, 54 yards
Greg Dortch: 4 catches, 47 yards
Keaontay Ingram: 2 catches, 20 yards
Jontre Kirklin: 2 catches, 18 yards, 1 TD
Jonathan Ward: 1 catch, 27 yards
Chris Pierce: 1 catch, 19 yards
T.J. Pledger: 1 catch, 15 yards
Defensive stats
Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
Christian Matthew: 7 tackles
Chandler Wooten: 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 INT, 1 PD
Zeke Turner: 5 tackles
Ben Niemann: 4 tackles
Josh Jackson: 3 tackles
Jonathan Ledbetter: 3 tackles, 1 QB hit, 0.5 sack
James Wiggins: 3 tackles
Jace Whittaker: 3 tackles
Tae Daley: 3 tackles
Devon Kennard: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit, 0.5 sack
Antonio Hamilton: 2 tackles
Charles Washington: 2 tackles
Dennis Gardeck: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit
Deionte Thompson: 1 tackle
Zaven Collins: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss
Myjai Sanders: 1 tackle
Victor Dimukeje: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss
Cameron Thomas: 1 tackle
Jesse Luketa: 1 tackle
Antwaun Woods: 1 tackle
Manny Jones: 1 tackle
Return stats
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
Jonathan Ward: 3 kick returns, 90 yards
Greg Dortch: 1 kick return, 25 yards
T.J. Pledger: 1 kick return, 20 yards
No punt returns
Punting/kicking stats
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
Matt Prater: 1-for-2 FG, 3-for-3 PAT
Andy Lee: 1 punt, 44 yards, touchback
Nolan Cooney: 1 punt, 54 yards
1
1