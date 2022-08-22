Ravens 24, Cardinals 17: Individual stats from Arizona’s preseason loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Baltimore Ravens
    Baltimore Ravens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arizona Cardinals
    Arizona Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jonathan Ledbetter
    Jonathan Ledbetter
    American football defensive end
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Arizona Cardinals lost their second preseason game 24-17 to the Baltimore Ravens at home Sunday night without their starters. Despite two fourth-quarter touchdowns and an opportunity to tie or win the game, they were unable to end the Ravens’ record preseason winning streak, which was extended to 22 games.

How did the players do?

Below are the individual stats from the loss.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Passing stats

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

  • Trace McSorley: 18-for-34, 229 yards, 2 INTs, 49.8 passer rating

  • Jarrett Guarantano: 3-for-6, 37 yards, 1 TD, 109.0 passer rating

Rushing stats

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

  • Jarrett Guarantano: one carry, 15 yards

  • Eno Benjamin: 4 carries, 12 yards

  • Jonathan Ward: 3 carries, 11 yards

  • Keaontay Ingram: 4 carries, 9 yards

  • Trace McSorley: 5 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD

  • Darrel Williams: 1 carry, 3 yards

  • T.J. Pledger: 3 carries, 0 yards

Receiving stats

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

  • Victor Bolden: 5 catches, 66 yards

  • Andy Isabella: 5 catches, 54 yards

  • Greg Dortch: 4 catches, 47 yards

  • Keaontay Ingram: 2 catches, 20 yards

  • Jontre Kirklin: 2 catches, 18 yards, 1 TD

  • Jonathan Ward: 1 catch, 27 yards

  • Chris Pierce: 1 catch, 19 yards

  • T.J. Pledger: 1 catch, 15 yards

Defensive stats

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

  • Christian Matthew: 7 tackles

  • Chandler Wooten: 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 INT, 1 PD

  • Zeke Turner: 5 tackles

  • Ben Niemann: 4 tackles

  • Josh Jackson: 3 tackles

  • Jonathan Ledbetter: 3 tackles, 1 QB hit, 0.5 sack

  • James Wiggins: 3 tackles

  • Jace Whittaker: 3 tackles

  • Tae Daley: 3 tackles

  • Devon Kennard: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit, 0.5 sack

  • Antonio Hamilton: 2 tackles

  • Charles Washington: 2 tackles

  • Dennis Gardeck: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit

  • Deionte Thompson: 1 tackle

  • Zaven Collins: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss

  • Myjai Sanders: 1 tackle

  • Victor Dimukeje: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss

  • Cameron Thomas: 1 tackle

  • Jesse Luketa: 1 tackle

  • Antwaun Woods: 1 tackle

  • Manny Jones: 1 tackle

Return stats

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

  • Jonathan Ward: 3 kick returns, 90 yards

  • Greg Dortch: 1 kick return, 25 yards

  • T.J. Pledger: 1 kick return, 20 yards

  • No punt returns

Punting/kicking stats

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

  • Matt Prater: 1-for-2 FG, 3-for-3 PAT

  • Andy Lee: 1 punt, 44 yards, touchback

  • Nolan Cooney: 1 punt, 54 yards

1

1

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire

Recommended Stories