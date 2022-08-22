Ravens 24, Cardinals 17: Individual stats from Arizona’s preseason loss

The Arizona Cardinals lost their second preseason game 24-17 to the Baltimore Ravens at home Sunday night without their starters. Despite two fourth-quarter touchdowns and an opportunity to tie or win the game, they were unable to end the Ravens’ record preseason winning streak, which was extended to 22 games.

How did the players do?

Below are the individual stats from the loss.

Passing stats

Trace McSorley: 18-for-34, 229 yards, 2 INTs, 49.8 passer rating

Jarrett Guarantano: 3-for-6, 37 yards, 1 TD, 109.0 passer rating

Rushing stats

Jarrett Guarantano: one carry, 15 yards

Eno Benjamin: 4 carries, 12 yards

Jonathan Ward: 3 carries, 11 yards

Keaontay Ingram: 4 carries, 9 yards

Trace McSorley: 5 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD

Darrel Williams: 1 carry, 3 yards

T.J. Pledger: 3 carries, 0 yards

Receiving stats

Victor Bolden: 5 catches, 66 yards

Andy Isabella: 5 catches, 54 yards

Greg Dortch: 4 catches, 47 yards

Keaontay Ingram: 2 catches, 20 yards

Jontre Kirklin: 2 catches, 18 yards, 1 TD

Jonathan Ward: 1 catch, 27 yards

Chris Pierce: 1 catch, 19 yards

T.J. Pledger: 1 catch, 15 yards

Defensive stats

Christian Matthew: 7 tackles

Chandler Wooten: 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 INT, 1 PD

Zeke Turner: 5 tackles

Ben Niemann: 4 tackles

Josh Jackson: 3 tackles

Jonathan Ledbetter: 3 tackles, 1 QB hit, 0.5 sack

James Wiggins: 3 tackles

Jace Whittaker: 3 tackles

Tae Daley: 3 tackles

Devon Kennard: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit, 0.5 sack

Antonio Hamilton: 2 tackles

Charles Washington: 2 tackles

Dennis Gardeck: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit

Deionte Thompson: 1 tackle

Zaven Collins: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss

Myjai Sanders: 1 tackle

Victor Dimukeje: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss

Cameron Thomas: 1 tackle

Jesse Luketa: 1 tackle

Antwaun Woods: 1 tackle

Manny Jones: 1 tackle

Return stats

Jonathan Ward: 3 kick returns, 90 yards

Greg Dortch: 1 kick return, 25 yards

T.J. Pledger: 1 kick return, 20 yards

No punt returns

Punting/kicking stats

Matt Prater: 1-for-2 FG, 3-for-3 PAT

Andy Lee: 1 punt, 44 yards, touchback

Nolan Cooney: 1 punt, 54 yards

