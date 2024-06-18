Ravens 2024 training camp: When rookies and veterans will report

The NFL announced the report dates and locations for all 32 teams’ training camps ahead of the 2024 season. Baltimore will hold training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owing Mills, Maryland, and they’ll be the first NFL team to have rookies report.

The Ravens rookies will report on Saturday, July 13, and veterans will report on Saturday, July 20.

Baltimore will travel to Green Bay this summer to play their final preseason game and participate in one intense joint practice session.

Green Bay will have one single joint practice with the Broncos in Denver before hosting Baltimore for one day of intense sessions.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire