Ravens 2024 NFL schedule anomalies and factoids

After what felt like multiple delays and announcements, the 2024 NFL schedule was finally announced.

The Ravens ’24 slate has plenty of built-in factoids, quirks, nuggets, and tidbits, so let’s dive right into it.

Sunday is the Day of Rest

As a character said in the movie Concussion, the NFL owns one day of the week (Sunday). Yet Baltimore will not be in action on at least seven Sundays this upcoming season.

It could be eight once we learn the date and time of the regular season finale at home versus Cleveland. The week 18 tilt is currently TBA.

Working Five Days a Week

We have a strange scheduling quirk with those seven games scheduled for days other than Sunday. The Ravens will play every day of the week, other than Tuesday and Friday, this season. Wednesday games are very rare, but that is the day when December 25th happens to fall in 2024.

The Ravens have a much-hyped Yuletide clash with the Houston Texans, kicking off at 4:30 EST that day.

Diverse Portfolio of Network Appearances

These days, leagues love to spread the wealth around when it comes to having broadcast partners. When combined with today’s philosophy of fragmentation into streaming services, this practice often creates unnecessary headaches for fans.

Well, here’s your new school version of TV Guide, so you don’t have to check what channel the Ravens are on every week.

Amazon Prime Video (1) 11/7 Cincinnati

CBS (7) 10/6 at Cincinnati, 10/13 Washington, 10/27 at Cleveland, 11/3 Denver, 11/17 at Pittsburgh, 12/1 Philadelphia, 12/15 at N.Y. Giants, 12/15

ESPN (2) 10/21 Tampa Bay, 11/25 L.A. Chargers (this will be the next “Harbowl” as it features the two Harbaugh brothers squaring off against each other).

FOX (2) 9/22 at Dallas, 12/21 Pittsburgh

NBC (3) 9/5 at Kansas City, 9/15 Las Vegas, 9/29 Buffalo

Netflix (1) Christmas Day at Houston

TBA (1) Week 18 Cleveland

