How each Ravens’ 2023 NFL draft pick looked in preseason win over Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens entered the 2023 NFL Draft with limited capital and GM Eric DeCosta completed his only trade of the weekend in the seventh round.

The organization came away with six total picks, and strong draft grades from experts and analysts for a class that included an electric, and impactful wide receiver.

The Ravens opened the preseason with a 20-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, baltimore’s 24th straight preseason victory.

Two of the six picks were inactive, with Trenton Simpson returning from injury and Andrew Voorhees out for the year with a torn ACL.

Pick 22 Zay Flowers

Flowers logged 10 snaps on offense, logging one carry and leaving two Eagles defenders clinging for air during two routes run.

Flowers is going to be a star, while elevating the Baltimore passing attack.

Round 3 Pick 23 (86) Trenton Simpson

Simpson had been out with a soft tissue injury since Aug. 4, but he’s now back on the field.

Selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Clemson product will look to carve out a role behind Ravens’ linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.

Round 4 Pick 22 (124) Tavius Robinson

The former Ole Miss linebacker logged 31 defensive snaps and 14 snaps on special teams.

Robinson logged no tackles, while rushing the passer 18 times, recording one pressure and finishing as one of the worst-graded defenders per PFF.

Round 5 Pick 22 (157) Kyu Kelly

Kelly logged 17 defensive snaps, and 10 snaps on special teams against Philadelphia.

Kelly had one tackle on the night.

Round 6 Pick 22 (199) Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu logged 33 snaps against Philadelphia while playing the left guard spot.

Competing with veteran John Simpson, Aumavae-Laulu performed better as a run blocker, while Simpson excelled in the pass blocking department on Saturday night.

Round 7 Pick 12 (229) Andrew Vorhees

The Ravens Vorhees on the active/non-football injury list last month.

Vorhees will miss the 2023 as he continues to rehab from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

He tore his right ACL while participating in the Scouting Combine on March 5.

Vorhees put up 38 reps in the bench press a day after injuring his knee,and underwent surgery March 29.

The Ravens used the 229th overall pick on the USC product.

