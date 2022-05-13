Ravens’ 2022 strength of schedule one of most favorable in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens 2022 schedule was released on Thursday and it featured many great matchups. While it’s been known for months who the Ravens would face and where, it’s now confirmed when each game will be played across the entire year.

Since Baltimore finished in last place in the AFC North (8-9), they will play a fourth-place schedule in 2022. With many favorable matchups for the Ravens, the team will have one of the better strength of schedules in the NFL. Baltimore’s opponents in 2021 combined for a 136-151-2 record (.474). This percentage gives the Ravens the tenth-best strength of schedule throughout the league.

Every team's strength of schedule for next season. 👀 (by @Upwork) 📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release — Tonight at 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/VCIjmsNK13 — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2022

The Ravens will look to bounce back from their 2021 season that was riddled with a plethora of injuries and last minute losses. A favorable schedule should help them do so, but in the NFL it’s any given Sunday, so they’ll have to come ready to play each and every week in order to show the rest of the league that last year was a fluke.