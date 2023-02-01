Ravens 2022 season-in-review: Tight ends

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the deepest tight-end groups of any team in the NFL, and leveraged that strength to great effect in 2022. Two of their top four receivers by yardage were tight ends, and veteran Mark Andrews out-gained the team’s second-most productive receiver by nearly 400 yards.

Andrews led the way for the tight ends group with 847 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 and was complimented by rookie Isaiah Likely, who managed to catch 36 balls for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens’ third option at tight end, Josh Oliver, was substantially less productive than the first and second-string options, catching just 14 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. However, he came on extremely strong as a blocker, and had an impressive year overall.

Behind Oliver, the team’s second rookie at the position in Charlie Kolar was the least utilized tight end on the team due to injury, managing to catch four passes for 49 yards in two contests.

It’s important to keep in mind that any receiver’s production is heavily influenced by the play of the quarterback who throws them the ball, and Baltimore had its share of injury adversity under center this season. The absence of Lamar Jackson after his injury in Week 12 surely hampered the production of this group, though third-string quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. seemed to have quite the connection with his tight ends in the regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Moving forward, Baltimore isn’t likely to need to make significant investments at the tight end position, especially given that Likely and Kolar will enter their second season with what should be plenty of momentum. Under the guidance of Mark Andrews and John Harbaugh’s coaching staff, the Ravens’ depth at the position should pay dividends for Baltimore for years to come.

