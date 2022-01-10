Ravens’ 2022 opponents set
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Baltimore Ravens saw their 2021 season come to a close in Week 18 as they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime by the score of 16-13. It was a disappointing end to a brutal season that saw them finish the year with an 8-9 record after starting 8-3.
With the regular season ending, Baltimore’s opponents for the 2022 season were set in stone. The Ravens finished last in the AFC North, which lands them a last place schedule. It sets them up against teams that will be picking very high up in the 2022 draft, and is a far cry from their schedule in 2021, which ranked in the top-five of hardest schedules.
Below is every opponent that Baltimore is set to face in 2022.
vs. Bengals (Home)
Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
vs. Browns (Home)
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
vs. Steelers (Home)
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
vs. Bills (Home)
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
vs. Dolphins (Home)
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
vs. Falcons (Home)
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
vs. Panthers (Home)
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
vs. Broncos (Home)
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
@ Bengals (Away)
(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
@ Browns (Away)
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
@ Steelers (Away)
(AP Photo/Justin Berl)
@ Buccaneers (Away)
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
@ Jets (Away)
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
@ Patriots (Away)
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
@ Saints (Away)
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
@ Jaguars (Away)
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
@ Giants (Away)
(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
1
1