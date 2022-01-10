Ravens’ 2022 opponents set

The Baltimore Ravens saw their 2021 season come to a close in Week 18 as they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime by the score of 16-13. It was a disappointing end to a brutal season that saw them finish the year with an 8-9 record after starting 8-3.

With the regular season ending, Baltimore’s opponents for the 2022 season were set in stone. The Ravens finished last in the AFC North, which lands them a last place schedule. It sets them up against teams that will be picking very high up in the 2022 draft, and is a far cry from their schedule in 2021, which ranked in the top-five of hardest schedules.

Below is every opponent that Baltimore is set to face in 2022.

vs. Bengals (Home)

Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Browns (Home)

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

vs. Steelers (Home)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

vs. Bills (Home)

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

vs. Dolphins (Home)

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

vs. Falcons (Home)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

vs. Panthers (Home)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

vs. Broncos (Home)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

@ Bengals (Away)

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

@ Browns (Away)

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

@ Steelers (Away)

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

@ Buccaneers (Away)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

@ Jets (Away)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

@ Patriots (Away)

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

@ Saints (Away)

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

@ Jaguars (Away)

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

@ Giants (Away)

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

1

1