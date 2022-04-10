Ravens 2022 draft prospect profile: Travon Walker

The Baltimore Ravens currently have 10 selections in the 2022 NFL draft, including nine in the first four rounds. That makes for plenty of options on draft weekend, including trade ups, trade downs, or even just staying put and selecting quality playmakers.

In terms of what Baltimore needs during the draft, edge rusher and cornerback have skyrocketed to become arguably the team’s top-two needs. The 2022 class is extremely deep at pass rusher, including players like Travon Walker out of the University of Georgia.