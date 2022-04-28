Ravens 2022 draft prospect profile: EDGE Josh Paschal

The Baltimore Ravens have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, including nine in the first four rounds. They will have plenty of options throughout all three days to add talented players to their roster, including at multiple positions of need.

One area that Baltimore could look to address is the edge rusher. There are many talented prospects at the position, including former University of Kentucky star Josh Paschal. He is an extremely versatile player who shows a number of different skills on the field.

Josh Paschal screams Raven pic.twitter.com/eIJ8cvijnN — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 28, 2022

Paschal stands around 6-foot-3 and weighs 268 pounds, having decently good size for his position. He can play multiple spots along the defensive line including in some interior spots, which would give Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald a versatile chess piece to use at his disposal. Paschal has great hand power and pair that with some impressive acceleration.