Ravens 2021 free agency: Grading every signing

The NFL offseason is underway, meaning contracts are getting signed. Whether it’s extensions for players already on the roster or the signing of completely new free agents, NFL teams are looking to bolster their rosters for the upcoming season. The Baltimore Ravens are no exception, having dipped their toe into the free-agent pool a couple of times as well as looking inward to bring back some familiar faces.

With the first wave of free agency finished, I wanted to take a look back at everyone the Ravens signed this offseason. We now have a far clearer picture of what Baltimore is looking to do as a whole, helping provide more realistic grades for each signing.

DT Justin Ellis: C-

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ellis is really nothing more than some experienced depth and a big body to clog up the interior against the run. While Baltimore could use the depth behind Brandon Williams, who has missed a couple of games in each of the last two seasons, Ellis was a healthy scratch in more than a few games himself. Given that the Ravens didn't know who they'd be able to return by this point of the offseason, it was a good insurance plan at the time. But in hindsight, the money probably could have gone elsewhere. Ellis' signing doesn't stop the need for more youth at defensive tackle, which will likely come in the 2021 NFL draft.

RB Gus Edwards: A

AP Photo/David Richard

Edwards proved he's a starter in this league last season and as a restricted free agent, the Ravens held all the cards this offseason. As expected, Baltimore handed him a second-round tender, paying him pretty good money but far less than what a typical starting running back would cost via free agency. It would have been nice if the Ravens could have signed Edwards on a longer-term deal, potentially lowering his 2021 cap hit and keeping him around for another year or two. But considering Baltimore paid Mark Ingram $10 million over the last two years, Edwards' relatively paltry $3.384 million cap hit in 2021 looks like a bargain by comparison.

OLB Pernell McPhee: B

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Coming off a triceps injury that put him on injured reserve in 2019, not much was expected of McPhee last season. Those expectations lessened even more when Baltimore traded for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. But McPhee just wouldn't quit and ended up being one of the more productive pass rushers on the team despite a reserve role. At 32 years old last season, McPhee played 43% of the defensive snaps, accounting for three sacks, 15 quarterback hits, 19 combined pressures, and three tackles for a loss. At the veteran minimum per Over The Cap, Baltimore will get fantastic value on McPhee if he even comes close to replicating his production from last year. At the worst, McPhee is a known player who provides great insurance at a position that was already incredibly shallow. However, he'll be turning 33 years old in December and I hope the Ravens aren't expecting him to play nearly half of the defensive snaps.

G Kevin Zeitler: A

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Zeitler was the first outside free agent Baltimore brought in and it's easy to see why. After rotating multiple players at right guard last season, it was clear the Ravens didn't have a guaranteed answer at the position heading into this season. Zeitler immediately fixes that and while he's no Marshal Yanda (who is?), he should solidify that spot starting Week 1. Technically a three-year deal, Baltimore can get out of it after just two years if they wish. More importantly, the Ravens were able to keep Zeitler's 2021 cap hit down to just $4.05 million, bolstering their weakest position on the cheap. Zeitler's signing also allows the team to draft and/or develop talent behind him to eventually take over without having to thrust someone into the position before they're ready. Even as a bandaid fix, it's a good signing. But if Zeitler can play up to the level he has throughout his career, Baltimore got a lot better compared to last season.

LB Chris Board: C+

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

As a restricted free agent, the Ravens had the option to apply a tender to Board but chose not to. Instead, they brought him back on a one-year deal that pays a bit less than the second-round tender they would have had to give him to ensure they kept him. But it's also hard to get terribly excited for the signing when you consider what Baltimore had to give up. Seemingly in response to Board's contract, the Ravens didn't pick up L.J. Fort's option, letting him hit free agency and effectively trading one player for the other. That wouldn't be a big problem if Board had proven he's up to replacing Fort outright. Unfortunately, Board has primarily been a special teams player, seeing just 25% of the defensive snaps last season. If Board doesn't hit any of his incentives, he'll be a good bit cheaper than Fort would have been. But that's a double-edged sword, also meaning he likely wasn't as good as Fort would have been. When paired with second-year linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, the Ravens are gambling quite a bit here by not having Fort's experience on the roster.

OLB Tyus Bowser: B

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Bowser's return always seemed likely, especially with both Yannick Ngakoue and Matthew Judon expected to leave in free agency. When that actually happened -- Judon signing with the New England Patriots and Ngakoue signing with the Las Vegas Raiders -- Baltimore was effectively forced to re-sign Bowser. While that could have easily meant the Ravens had to overpay for him, they actually got a pretty good deal, signing Bowser to an incentive-laden four-year deal worth $22 million (up to $27 million). Bowser looks to be the best fit replacing Judon's versatile role in Baltimore's defense. He's shown the knack for making big plays in the past and is able to rush the quarterback, set the edge in run defense, and drop back into coverage -- all the things the Ravens asked Judon to do. At a fraction of the price the Patriots paid Judon ($5.5 million APY for Bowser vs. $13.63 million APY for Judon), it's hard to hate this deal. If you look at this signing solely as a way to replace Judon, it deserves an "A" grade even though Bowser hasn't proven he can hit Judon's production levels yet. However, it's worth considering how Baltimore hasn't added an elite pass rusher or even replaced Ngakoue's production. The Ravens' aggressive blitzing defensive scheme makes up for quite a lot but Bowser's signing doesn't make them any better. Because of that, I've gotta knock back the grade a little bit.

DE Derek Wolfe: B+

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

If you just look at the stat sheet, Wolfe's signing won't move the needle for you. However, Wolfe's contributions go significantly further than his own production. In fact, I'll go as far as to say Wolfe's addition last year was nearly as big as the trade for Calais Campbell. Wolfe was a monster against the run, stepping up big when both Campbell and Williams were out against Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry in Week 11. He also opened up lanes for other pass rushers, freeing up guys to apply pressure and get sacks. Given all that, Wolfe signing a three-year deal worth $12 million makes him an absolute steal, especially with a $2.9 million cap hit in 2021, according to OTC. But the Ravens could move on from Wolfe as early as next offseason thanks to a low signing bonus creating little dead money. Wolfe's production combined with the terms of the contract makes this a great deal.

S Geno Stone: C

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

After losing Stone last year as the Ravens shuffled their roster around midseason, they were able to bring him back on a one-year deal. While no one should expect a single thing from Stone, a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, he does fit a need Baltimore has. Not a knock on either Chuck Clark or DeShon Elliott, the Ravens effectively have two strong safeties in the starting lineup. To get the best results, Baltimore needs a more rangy free safety with better coverage skills to slide in on passing downs. Though Stone hasn't played very much, spending most of his time on the practice squad last season, he has that skill set. It's unclear the cost of Stone's contract but it's likely to be around the minimum possible since he's a training camp body. But if Stone can make the 53-man roster and get any playing time, the grade for his signing will jump up quite a bit. As of right now, it's a deal that just fills up the roster.

WR Sammy Watkins: A-

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com

It's become fashionable to bash Watkins, something he's seen often throughout his career. While there are things to rightfully be concerned about, Baltimore got the right player for the right price signing Watkins. The Ravens needed a big-bodied possession receiver who can run all the routes, handle contact, and offer enough speed to take a few deep shots. Watkins checks literally every one of those boxes and has familiarity with two of Baltimore's coaches (offensive coordinator Greg Roman and passing-game coordinator Keith Williams). At $5 million (up to $6 million with incentives), Watkins is a fraction of the price of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kenny Golladay, and T.Y. Hilton while providing much of the same value in Baltimore's limited offensive system. Fans wanted a "No. 1" wide receiver this offseason, which was an unrealistic desire considering not a single one hit free agency. Though it would have been great to nab someone like Allen Robinson (who was franchise tagged by the Chicago Bears), it just wasn't possible. Instead of wallowing in their failures, Baltimore got a guy that fits their needs for cheap. While Watkins' injury history is concerning, he'll undoubtedly provide a great return on the Ravens' investment if he can come close to playing a full 17-game season. More importantly, Watkins' signing doesn't mean the team won't still address the position via the 2021 NFL draft, with quite a few options looking interesting at the end of the first round. I would have liked to see Watkins signed to a longer-term deal but few wide receivers are signing for more than a single year thanks to the down market for the position, so I can't really knock either side for signing a one-year contract. It's fair to say neither the Ravens nor Watkins were each others' first choice this offseason, but both sides seem pretty happy with the signing and the potential it brings. Since Baltimore is hoping an improved passing attack will allow them to go further into the playoffs, the grade for this signing won't truly be known until that time. But for now, Watkins hits the Ravens' needs and their small wallet, making him a great pickup.

