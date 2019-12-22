Ravens 2020 opponents announced, including beltway battle with Redskins

The 2020 NFL schedule isn't set in stone, but as of now, the Ravens know who their opponents will be.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, the Ravens will clash with the best of the AFC in 2020 as well as face the entire NFC East.

Ravens 2020 schedule is now set ...



Home: Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Bengals, Browns and Steelers



Away: Redskins, Eagles, Colts, Texans, Patriots, Bengals, Browns and Steelers







— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 22, 2019

Early impressions of the 2020 slate for Lamar Jackson's squad include hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium, heading to Houston for a date with Deshaun Watson and the Texans, as well as a beltway battle with the Redskins at FedEx Field. Lamar Jackson vs. Dwayne Haskins will be must-see television, as the two squads haven't faced off in the regular season since back in 2016.

The Ravens are getting ready for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 and have their sights set on a long playoff run.

