Ravens get 2 compensatory picks in 2021 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens will get a few more selections in the 2021 NFL draft thanks to their offseason losses over the last two years. The NFL announced the full list of compensatory picks, awarding the Ravens two of them.

The Ravens have received third-round (No. 104) and fifth-round (No. 183) compensatory picks. While the list doesn’t include the breakdown of how they were calculated exactly, it’s expected they’re from the loss of defensive tackle Michael Pierce last offseason and former wide receivers coach David Culley this offseason.

Under the NFL’s newly adopted minority hiring initiative, teams that lose a minority coach to an executive or head-coaching job will earn third-round compensatory picks in each of the next two NFL drafts. With the Texans hiring Culley to replace Bill O’Brien this offseason, he qualifies under the new initiative, seeing the Ravens get a third-round selection in the 2021 and 2022 NFL drafts.

The two additional compensatory picks will give Baltimore a total of seven selections in the 2021 NFL draft, and boy you better believe Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is excited about it.

The Ravens will have additional third- and fifth-round compensatory picks in the 2021 Draft. 📰: https://t.co/7NmPhbsHYz pic.twitter.com/RQY7m3GKCU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 10, 2021

Thanks to excellent scouting and drafting over the years, Baltimore has been the best team in the league at acquiring these compensatory picks. With these latest selections, the Ravens continue to lead the NFL in compensatory picks, getting 53 of them since 1994. Considering Baltimore didn’t have a team until 1996, the fact they’re six ahead of the next-place team is an impressive feat.

List