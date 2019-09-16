What the Ravens' 2-0 start says about the team’s playoff chances

After two games, the Ravens are in as good of a position as they could be in with a 2-0 record.

But the team's start, paired with the rest of the AFC North, has the Ravens sitting in an excellent spot after just two weeks.

The Ravens 2-0 record doesn't guarantee a playoff spot, far from it in fact. But a quick glance around the rest of the league shows the Ravens are in a better spot than might be imagined.

According to Oddsshark.com, 98 teams have started 2-0 since the 2007 season. Of those 98 teams, 54 teams have made the playoffs and 44 missed out. The Ravens, according to fivethirtyeight.com, have a 72 percent chance to make the playoffs (fifth-highest), a 63 percent chance to win the division (third-highest) and a six percent chance to win the Super Bowl (fifth-highest).

So while the odds are in the Ravens favor, there's still work to do.

Statistically, and without context, a 2-0 start only means the Ravens have a roughly better chance than 50-50 to make the postseason.

The biggest start to the Ravens season, however, is how the rest of the AFC North fared in the season's first two weeks.

The Steelers and Bengals started 0-2 and the Browns, who play Monday against the Jets, are 0-1. While a 2-0 start doesn't guarantee a playoff spot, an 0-2 start has nearly been a death-knell for NFL teams since 2007.

Of the 98 teams to start 0-2 since 2007, only 12 have made the postseason - a percentage of just 12.2 percent.

Of the seven teams to start 0-2 last season, two of them (Houston and Seattle) made the playoffs. Those teams, statistically, are the anomaly.

Context included, the Ravens have had a strong showing, albeit against two teams expected to be at the bottom of the NFL standings this year.

Lamar Jackson is one of two quarterbacks in the NFL that has thrown for seven touchdowns and no interceptions. The other is Pat Mahomes, who will face the Ravens in week three. The defense, while it had its rough patches against the Cardinals Air Raid offense, held strong in the red zone.

With Kansas City upcoming, the chance to not only increase the Ravens playoff chances exists, but also the opportunity to state their claim as one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Ravens aren't guaranteed anything, especially with their upcoming stretch of games against the Chiefs, Browns, Steelers and Bengals, when their division lead can evaporate.

But paired with their start, and the rest of the division's start, the chance to offer a knockout blow to the rest of the division in the early weeks is there for the taking.

