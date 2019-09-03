The next time you're at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, any bathroom break means you'll be in the 19th best bathrooms in the NFL. At least, according to one survey.

In a survey done by SeatGeek, the Ravens have the 18th best stadium atmosphere in the NFL. They also have the 12th best food, and the 19th best bathrooms in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Atlanta Falcons, for the record, had the top bathroom and food as voted by fans in the survey. The Packers were voted the best atmosphere.

The survey polled more than 3,200 NFL fans. It also said the best month for a deal is October, and as expected, the most in-demand matchup of the season is on Nov. 3 when the Patriots come to town.

But fear not, the 12th best food in the NFL will comfort any Ravens fan this season.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Ravens have 19th best bathrooms in the NFL, according to one survey originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington