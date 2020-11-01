Ravens take 17-7 lead into halftime

It’s been an eventful first 30 minutes in Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson had an interception returned for a touchdown less than a minute into the game, the Steelers have turned the ball over twice, Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon was ejected for making contact with an official, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was carted off with a serious left ankle injury and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s right elbow got some attention on the bench after a sack.

The Ravens found their way into the end zone twice amid all of that other action and then added a field goal at the end of the second quarter to make it 17-7 at the half.

Lamar Jackson opened Baltimore’s scoring with a six-yard pass to Miles Boykin and Gus Edwards scored from a yard out to cap a nine-play drive in the second quarter. Edwards got the start with Mark Ingram out of action and has 10 carries for 56 yards through the first 30 minutes. Jackson has run for 54 yards and J.K. Dobbins has 69 on an effective day for the Ravens running offense.

Roethlisberger is just 4-of-10 for 24 yards and Tracy Wolfson of CBS reported he has “some discomfort” and a “not great grip” after he was looked at on the sideline. The Steelers only managed 64 yards of offense, so they’ll be hoping for good news on Roethlisberger and better results on the field.

