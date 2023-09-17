Ravens up 13-10 on Bengals at halftime

The Bengals are still looking for their first offensive touchdown of the season, but the Ravens haven't been able to pull away after 30 minutes of play in Cincinnati.

Justin Tucker's second field goal of the afternoon broke a 10-10 tie as time expired in the first half and put the Ravens up 13-10 on their AFC North rivals. An illegal contact penalty by Bengals corner Cam Taylor-Britt wiped out a Sam Hubbard sack and allowed the Ravens to hold onto their final timeout, which came in handy after Lamar Jackson's run to move them into field goal range.

The Bengals also had a fumble recovery erased by a penalty earlier in the half, but they got some better luck when officials picked up a flag on Charlie Jones' 81-yard punt return for a touchdown. Losing that would have been a major blow to the Bengals' hopes because their offense has managed just 63 yards through two quarters of play.

Joe Burrow is 8-of-11 for 35 yards and has one connection with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for no gain this afternoon. Joe Mixon has five carries for 27 yards and the Bengals need to find some kind of offensive groove if they're going to get a win at home.