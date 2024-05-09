Ravenell takes advantage of NFL opportunity

May 8—Former Missouri Western defensive end CJ Ravenell is having his NFL dream realized after he signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week.

The former Griff signed as an undrafted free agent with the team after a successful rookie minicamp tryout. The odds may have been stacked against the California native as he came into the building as a Division II product, but he felt the Ravens saw enough in him to keep him around.

"I think they were able to see that with my work ethic, my energy, and my frame and everything that I have, the potential is there," Ravenell said.

Making the jump to the NFL is a different type of preparation, and Ravenell knew he had to up his game and take care of the specifics in order to make the most of his opportunity. Ravenell credits director of sports performance at Western Zach Fears for helping prepare him for rookie minicamp in Baltimore. He says ever since January, every day has been about strength and conditioning.

"Those dudes are big at the next level, so I gotta continue to grow, continue to get bigger," Ravenell said. "(Fears) was one of those guys that really helped develop me."

The All-MIAA player will be making the jump with a frame that will stand out. He takes his 6' 6" 280 pound frame into a defensive line room that boasts players such as Travis Jones and Pro Bowler Justin Madubuike. Ravenell effused over the idea of getting to learn from players of that caliber when he takes to organized team activities later this month.

"It's a dream come true. I can't wait to be able to just go in and be a shadow to these guys and just have them mentor me. I'm gonna be in their ear all the time asking questions," Ravenell said.

Ravenell will have the luxury of competing against two-time MVP Lamar Jackson in practice. He also will get the privilege of being coached by one of the most successful coaches in the NFL in John Harbaugh, a Super Bowl champion head coach with the team. The former Griffon warmed up to Harbaugh from the get-go, saying he instilled confidence in him from day one at the first team meeting.

"He discussed how no matter how you're here, you're here. Whether you're a tryout guy, whether you're drafted, whether you're a free agent pick up, you're here. He said we believe in you, we believe that you're capable, so go out there and just show," Ravenell said

The signing of Ravenell puts yet another Griffon in the league, joining the likes of Jonathan Owens, who signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason. Former offensive lineman Keith Russell received an invite from the Atlanta Falcons to attend their rookie minicamp.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

