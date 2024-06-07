Raul set to remain in charge of Real Madrid Castilla

While their first team had a very successful 2023-24 season, in which they won a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double, the B team has had a quite underwhelming campaign.

Raúl’s boys finished 10th in the Primera Federación, thus retaining their position in the third tier of Spanish football. At one point, they even flirted with relegation, but were ultimately able to improve their form a bit in the final stretch of the season.

Things seem to have stagnated at Castilla, and thus, it was believed that Raul Gonzalez might leave the team this summer and look to take the next step in his career by taking the reins of a first-team. Germany seemed like a probable destination for him for this purpose, while some La Liga teams also pushed for his candidacy.

However, as Mundo Deportivo has reported, Raul will continue to remain in charge of the Real Madrid quarry, as he has once again passed on the opportunity to manage a first team, and has decided to stay at Castilla.

With his decision to stay, a potential restructuring of the youth teams at the Merengue club will be halted. Had the 46-year-old Spanish tactician left, another former Real Madrid player, Álvaro Arbeloa, would have been promoted to coach Castilla. However, now Arbeloa will continue to lead Juvenil A.

Similarly, Pau Quesada’s promotion has also stopped, as he will continue working with Real Madrid C. For the rest of the club’s youth teams, changes on the bench are still expected.

With his work at Real Madrid Castilla so far, Raúl has gathered enough experience to start working with a mid-level European team. However, for some reason, he seems reluctant to take the next step in his career, as he has once again decided to remain the coach of Castilla.