Raul Neto with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Raul Neto (Washington Wizards) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/17/2021
Here is how the Los Angeles Lakers graded individually in the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday.
Stephen A. Smith eviscerates the Nets, rips the fanbase, and argues that Kevin Durant made a mistake by coming to Brooklyn.
Steve Kerr explained the Warriors' latest rotation plan for Steph Curry.
After the game, NBA Champion Tristian Thompson had a lot to say about the Kings, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below rom the Twitter account of Kings on NBCS. "You gotta be ready to play, your numbers called, ...
Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cavs and Steph Curry is listed as questionable with a hip injury.
Following the Warriors' 117-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets, Klay Thompson chimed in on Twitter with a reaction.
The Warriors are elite. Who else is?
Though the Heat would have interest in adding point guard John Wall if he's bought out by Houston, ESPN said that's not happening because Wall doesn't want to give up his $47.4 million player option next season, let alone his $44.3 million salary ...
Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 47 points as the Lakers fell to 8-8 on the season with a 109-102 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday in Milwaukee.
The Bulls played a dominant first half of basketball Wednesday in Portland, but a sloppy second half doomed them to a bad road loss.
Even by Stephen A. Smith's hot take standards, he crushed the Nets - most notably Kyrie Irving for betraying Kevin Durant and the home crowd that sounded very much like one for the visiting Warriors.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reacted to Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso returning to Staples Center for the first time.
Kevin Durant and James Harden could carry the Nets a long way. But they also could use Kyrie Irving's skillset, which adds another dimension.
The name change of the Los Angeles arena takes effect on Christmas Day after a $700 million deal.
The team that hung Boston's penultimate banner is widely regarded as among the greatest ever; could they be the best?
See NBA team payrolls for the 2021-22 season from the OKC Thunder with the lowest to the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors up top.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel explains what happened in the lead up to Anthony Davis' third-quarter ejection.
Even Steph Curry hasn't had a shooting start quite like this.
Devin Booker led Phoenix to a 105-98 win at home over the Mavericks, marking the Suns' 10th straight win and longest winning streak since 2010.
Shams Charania: The Lakers are waiving Sekou Doumbouya and signing forward Chaundee Brown of NBA G League South Bay on a two-way contract. Doumbouya is currently rehabbing a foot injury, and with a banged-up roster, the Lakers are adding a healthy ...