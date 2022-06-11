Raucous scene as Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau share lead at PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open

With all the buzz internationally about the first LIV Golf tournament, the folks north of the border added a new punchline to an old joke while hosting a PGA Tour event on Saturday — when a hockey game broke out.

With raucous crowds chanting, banging the boards of the rink around the 16th green and soaking up every minute after two years without live elite golf, the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Toronto’s St. George’s Golf & Country Club brought weekend drama with some of the game’s largest names playing outstanding golf.

When the dust settled, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas made massive charges to get to the top of the leaderboard, but Rory McIlroy did enough to maintain the lead — and would have been alone in front if not for missing a short birdie putt on the 18th green.

Finau was the biggest mover on moving day, using a 62 that was highlighted by a spectacular 37-foot eagle putt to get to 11 under for the tournament.

Canadian Open: PGA Tour streaming on ESPN+ | Photos

For a former PGA Tour Canada player, the chance to shoot a low number in front of adoring fans made for a picture-perfect afternoon.

“I played nicely. I didn’t finish the way I wanted to yesterday and I think all it did was kind of light a fire in my belly to get after it today,” Finau said. “That’s pretty much what I did. I made some birdies and I just played really clean golf. Then when I made an eagle on 9 I kind of knew then I was like, oh, wow, we’re climbing up that leaderboard. And any time you’re at the top of the leaderboard and have a chance to win on a Sunday on the PGA Tour it’s exciting. So I’m happy with the round.”

Finau’s 62 was nearly matched by Thomas, who rolled in an eagle on the 15th hole after a dramatic fairway wood that nearly dropped from 235 yards away. Thomas did most of his damage on the back nine, going 5 under in a six-hole stretch directly after making the turn.

Tony Finau hits his tee shot at the first hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Thomas, who sits two strokes behind the leaders at 9 under in a pack with Sam Burns, Alex Smalley and Wyndham Clark, admitted the boisterous crowds made this environment something unique.

“I don’t know why it’s happening, but I’m very appreciative of the fan support here in Toronto,” said Thomas, who finished the day with a 63. “I said to … Rory and Corey (Conners) that it felt like a major a little bit out there. It’s bizarre.

“Obviously, 16 is a very unique and cool experience. It’s a hard hole in itself. So it’s just, I mean I knew obviously very passionate sports fans up in this part of the world and then having two years away from this tournament, I knew they were going to be ready to go this year.”

And finally, there was McIlroy, who won the title in 2019, when the event was last played. On Sunday, McIlroy looks to become the first European player to defend the Canadian Open title since James Douglas Edgar did so in 1920.

With shots like his approach on No. 12, where McIlroy pulled the string on an approach to a few inches, he’s certainly capable of winning for the first time this calendar year.

“I’m just happy to give myself a chance, be in the final group. Once I saw, I think Tony had got to 10 or maybe 11, I think I was on like 8 or 9 at the time. I just said to myself, let’s just try to get yourself in the final group,” McIlroy said. “Sort of feels pretty similar to last time at Hamilton, I was just trying to get myself in that final group with Webb (Simpson) and I was able to, tied for the lead there.

“So, yeah, just sets me up well for tomorrow. Feel like all aspects of my game are in pretty good shape, so just go out there and try and post a number and see if that’s good enough.”