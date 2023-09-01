Rattlesnakes in Johnston? Take a hike through the legends at Snake Den State Park

JOHNSTON – A deep, canyon-like fissure in the cliffs once crawled with timber rattlers, according to legend, and gave the rocky woodlands its name: Snake Den.

Despite the stories, nobody I know has ever seen a rattlesnake there. But I did find ravines, crevices, jagged crags and 60-foot-high granite walls while hiking on the area’s heavily wooded footpaths. I was surprised by the rocky terrain and unbroken forest that was quite a contrast from busy Route 6, lined with houses and businesses, just a couple of miles away.

After a sweltering summer of walks on mostly short, flat paths, I decided it was time for a more rigorous hike, and I found one at Snake Den State Park, a 774-acre preserve of old farmland, woods, and the snake den. The state acquired much of the property in 1969, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management oversees much of the preserve.

The trail through Snake Den State Park in Johnston winds along the edge of a canyon-like fissure in rocky cliffs.

I set out with George, one of my hiking buddies, on a foggy, drizzly morning from the trailhead behind the Johnston Fire Station. At a kiosk, I took a cellphone picture of the tangle of trails, many of which are marked with colorful blazes. A sign warned us to wear orange during hunting seasons and that “big coyotes" prowl the preserve, so keep your pets on a leash.

We took the orange-blazed trail, dedicated by the Rhode Island Hiking Club to Arthur Iannelli, a local hiker, historian and preservationist, and headed north on a footpath that passed under dense stands of maple, oak and beech trees. An overnight rain and the morning drizzle soaked the path, giving rise to a rich, earthy smell.

A little farther ahead, we passed signs on the left that said the trails that once led to farmland to the west had been closed. Another sign said many trails were rerouted in 2021.

Fertile land with a long farming history

Years ago, I led a group of Cub Scouts and their parents on an interesting walk through nearby Dame Farm, west of where we now hiked. Now, through the trees, we could see white farm tents and a woman picking vegetables behind a wire fence.

The fertile land along Brown Avenue has a long history and has been farmed since the 1700s by the Olney, Steere and Dame families at different times. The Dames still work part of the land.

About 120 acres of farm fields and abutting forestland on Brown Avenue and Hartford Avenue are managed by the Northern Rhode Island Conservation District. There are several trailheads and small lots off Brown Avenue with paths that lead east into the interior of Snake Den State Park, but some of those areas have limited public access because of the working farms that are subleased by private entities.

Large, flat stones permit an easy crossing of one of the streams that traverse the state preserve.

Continuing north on the orange-blazed trail, we hiked across small ridges that rose and fell with the terrain. Stone walls, at times, paralleled the trail.

At one point, after a slight downhill slope, the path crossed intermittent streams, marshes and wetlands covered with ferns, and stones covered with lichen and thick, deep-green moss. There were plenty of mushrooms, too.

A line of flat rocks had been laid to form a bridge across a pool of water filled by a brook. In other places, we crossed wooden-slat bridges over fast-running streams. A couple of them were carved with RINEMBA, short for the RI Chapter of the New England Mountain Biking Association.

Ice Age erratics, berry bushes and towering views

The trail eventually rose to firmer ground and reached a wide, old farm road that climbed steeply through a field of erratics left behind from the Ice Age. We reached a ridge and followed a path lined with low berry bushes that meandered along the edges of cliffs and high above a lush valley covered with a thick canopy of trees. We glimpsed a stream running through the ravine far below.

The orange-blazed trail leads to a large clearing under tall, pine trees with a fire pit, a stone slab bench and an overlook into an extensive, unbroken forest.

Continuing on, we came to a large, flat clearing covered with soft needles from tall pine trees. Below an outcropping, there was a large fire pit and a half-circle of flat stones that formed benches around the fire. From an overlook above a vertical drop at the site, we had a long view west through the lifting fog of miles of unbroken forest. It’s a beautiful spot, and except for a couple of empty bottles in the pit, it was litter free.

A red-blazed trail broke to the right, but we continued on the orange-blazed trail until we passed through an area far different from the litter-free clearing we left behind. A section of this path was strewn with trash, broken glass, pieces of plastic and the frame of an old computer terminal. Just ahead, there was a large circular area on both sides of the trail that was blackened by a fire. We also noted many auto and engine parts scattered on the ground and wondered if an abandoned car had been torched there.

A hair-raising rattlesnake tale

After that, the trail broke to the west on a wide lane and then turned north through thick, undisturbed woodlands. After a short distance, the path climbed sharply to ledges and across crevices where the rattlesnake legends started. According to one tale, a wagon route just below the high ledges was once so thick with slithering snakes that the wagons had to stop and turn around.

Along the green dot trail, the area under a ledge has been hollowed out to form a cave in front of a fire pit.

We followed the trail across the high ground to a short, wide, dirt road that led to a trailhead and a small turnout, labeled Parking Lot 1, on Brown Avenue. After hiking 4.2 miles, we took a water break and then turned around to head south on the green dot trail, which ran through the bottom of a canyon and along the base of 60-foot cliffs where we had walked earlier. On the right, we noted that someone had hollowed out a cave below some low cliffs and built a fire pit in front.

Quarried stone was used in Providence landmarks

On the way back, we noted a side trail on the right that led to slabs of stone left from an abandoned quarry. The property was once owned by the Waterman family, and the quarried stone was used to build the First Congregational Church in Providence, designed by John Holden Greene, and one of the historic landmarks on College Hill. A nearby quarry, called Bear Ledge, provided the columns for the Providence Arcade in 1828.

We hiked back down the orange-blazed trail, and just after reaching the clearing with the firepit and the overlook, we recalled that some trail reports described a steep walk down into the canyon to see what was described as a Middle Archaic Period rock shelter and a small dark cavity, called Bear Cave, that could hold four people.

Exterior view of the Arcade on Westminster Street in Providence. A quarry near Snake Den, called Bear Ledge, provided the columns for the Arcade in 1828.

But we were pretty tired by then and passed on that trail, choosing to hike back on the orange-blazed trail to the trailhead. In all, we hiked 8.5 miles over four hours.

I enjoyed the exercise and the chance to strengthen my leg muscles and breathing as the trail rose and fell over the ridges. The hike started to set me up for the fall hiking season. And the beautiful terrain – ridges, boulders, cliffs, ledges and caves – were an added bonus.

By the way, we didn’t see, or hear, a single rattler. Not that I wanted to.

A trail map of Snake Den State Park in Johnston.

If you go ...

Access: Off I-295, take Route 6 west for 1.8 miles and turn right to the trailhead behind the Johnston Fire Station.

Parking: Allowed in a lot behind the station.

Dogs: Allowed, but must be leashed.

Distance: 8.5 miles

Difficulty: Moderate, with climbs over ledges and rocky terrain.

GPS Coordinates: 41.83074, -71.53720

Trail Tip

The Rhode Island Land Trust Council is sponsoring 50 events, including hikes, meetups, family fun days and cookouts, at land trust preserves across the state, from now until Oct. 29. You can find a list of activities at rilandtrusts.org/landtrustdays/about.

John Kostrzewa, a former assistant managing editor/business at The Providence Journal, has compiled some of his hiking columns into a book, "Walking Rhode Island: 40 Hikes for Nature and History Lovers With Pictures, GPS Coordinates and Trail Maps," available through local booksellers and at Amazon.com. Kostrzewa’s column runs every other Sunday in The Journal's Rhode Islander pages, and he welcomes email at johnekostrzewa@gmail.com.

