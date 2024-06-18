Rattler Rewind: How FAMU 'RAC Boy' Jacquay Nunnally caught and ran his way to football stardom

FAMU wide receiver Jacquay Nunnally lit up defenses as a member of the RAC Boys in 1998. He was voted to the 50th anniversary All-MEAC team.

Rattler Rewind is a weekly summertime series authored by the Tallahassee Democrat’s FAMU Beat Reporter, Gerald Thomas. If you have suggestions for future Rattler Rewind guests, contact Thomas at GDThomas@Tallahassee.com.

Hearing the name ‘Jacquay Nunnally’ gives Florida A&M football fans nostalgic memories of one of the most explosive athletes in the Orange and Green.

Nunnally played wide receiver for the Rattlers from 1997-2000, where he garnered four All-American and All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors during his tenure. He also was named the Black College Player of the Year twice, in 1998 and 2000. Nunnally was inducted into the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and the MEAC Hall of Fame in 2010.

However, Nunnally didn’t arrive on The Highest of Seven Hills destined for stardom. Endless work accompanied by a bit of luck landed the record-shattering Nunnally as one of FAMU football’s most revered football players.

“We had a really good receiving corps ― John Rutledge, Marvin Taylor, Undre Williams ― we had so many receivers,” Nunnally said in a phone interview with the Tallahassee Democrat. “So coming into that redshirt freshman year, I was like third or fourth string. It was to the point where, in the first game of the year, Demetris Bendross (former FAMU receiver) and I were on the sidelines squirting water on each other to make it look like we were sweating when we took pictures.

“That’s how I ended up with number 85. I was nothing.”

Early in the 1997 season, injuries piled up on FAMU’s receivers.

An abbreviated position group and a matter of opportunity provided Nunnally a fast track to show he was capable of quality playing time. And Nunnally kept it.

Nunnally, a redshirt freshman at the time, dazzled the North Carolina A&T crowd when he broke the NCAA Division I-AA (now Football Championship Subdivision) record with the most yards gained by a freshman with a 284 receiving yards in the 1997 FAMU vs. NCAT MEAC showdown.

From there, a FAMU football legend was born, and Nunnally also ended his college career second in FCS receptions with 317.

Now, as the offensive coordinator for Miami Norland Senior High School’s football team, Nunnally uses his FAMU story to motivate his players.

“If they don’t get hurt, I never play. Once I got on the field, I just made the most of it,” Nunnally said. “I tell some of the younger kids who are probably not playing as much as they think they should right now, they just got to be ready for their opportunity when it comes.”

Growing up, Nunnally hoped to become a Florida State Seminoles football player, idolizing 1993 Heisman winner and national champion quarterback Charlie Ward.

Nunnally visited FSU on a recruiting trip but wasn’t offered a scholarship to play for the Seminoles. So, Nunnally pivoted across the railroad tracks to play for coach Billy Joe’s FAMU Rattlers.

Nunnally had family ties with FAMU football. His uncle, Darrell Pitts, played on the defensive line for the Rattlers’ 1978 Division I-AA national championship team.

After FAMU, Nunnally went on to have a professional football opportunities in the NFL and CFL.

“When Florida State didn’t take me, I was like, ‘All right, I’m going to show y’all,’” Nunnally said. “At the end, I couldn’t ask for anything more. I made All-everything, broke records, got my shot in the NFL. FAMU gave me everything I would’ve got at Florida State. It probably would’ve been an easier road to the NFL. But other than that, everything else was status quo.”

Where did 'RAC Boys' originate? Well, it wasn't the FAMU receivers' nickname at first.

Jacquay Nunnally played wide receiver at Florida A&M from 1997 to 2000. He was a four-time All-MEAC and All-American selection. He was the named the Black College Football Player of the Year twice in 1998 and 2000.

While at FAMU, Nunnally, alongside fellow receivers Cainon Lamb, Tariq Qaiyim, and Bendross, burned opposing defensive backs with their speed for high-scoring performances.

Their ability to get extra yards after receptions led them to FAMU football lure as the ‘RAC Boys,’ with the acronym meaning Run After Catch.

But that wasn’t the original moniker of the speedy FAMU receivers.

“Michael Morand (former FAMU quarterback) did an interview and said we would be the ‘Top Gun Trio.’ But our receiving corps was like, ‘Man, we don’t like that name,’” Nunnally joked, recalling the creation of the ‘RAC Boys’ nickname.

“Coming from Miami, running after the catch was the big thing. So, we were the ‘RAC Boys.’ From there, we stayed on it, and it grew, grew, and grew. And fortunate enough, we started putting up the numbers to back up those claims.”

Nowadays, FAMU football’s current receivers honor the past Rattler stars by naming themselves the ‘RAC Boys 2.0.’ Recently, the Rattlers have had stars come out of their receiver room as Xavier Smith (Los Angeles Rams/second season) and Marcus Riley (New York Jets/rookie) are finding their way in the NFL.

Nunnally feels that the current crop of FAMU receivers for the 2024 season can live up to the ‘RAC Boys 2.0’ name.

“It’s added pressure,” Nunnally said of carrying the ‘RAC Boys’ name. “I go out there and check them out from time to time. They got some really good receivers. They probably can hold it down.”

Jacquay Nunnally still in tune with modern-day FAMU Rattlers football

Last December, Nunnally experienced a full-circle moment.

As Miami Norland’s offensive coordinator, Nunnally coached the Vikings to the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Class 2M state title game. The teams played at the place where Nunnally wowed football fans four consecutive years ― FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Miami Norland faltered to Berkeley Prep 28-20.

“Bragg is way different now from when I was there,” Nunnally said. "It was a good time. I saw many people I knew from back in the day and was a chance to walk in the locker room.”

While at FAMU, Nunnally and the Rattlers claimed the 1998 Black College Football National Championship. The Rattlers were a mainstay in the Division I-AA playoffs, making the tournament in all of Nunnally’s four seasons.

Under former head coach Willie Simmons, FAMU football upheld that standard, reaching the FCS playoffs in 2021. It was followed by winning in its first Celebration Bowl appearance last December to claim its 17th Black College Football Championship.

“Man, that felt good,” Nunnally said of seeing the Rattlers raise the Celebration Bowl trophy six months ago. “I wish they had it worked out where they had a chance to play in the playoffs, too. Because I would’ve liked to see what last year’s team would’ve done.”

The Rattlers will begin their football season in two months as they take on Norfolk State in Atlanta’s MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Aug. 24. It will start the era of new head coach James Colzie III, whom Nunnally knows as both are from Miami.

“Coach Simmons brought them to the promised land. They’re on the right track now,” Nunnally said. “And I think Colzie is going to keep them there.”

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: How 'RAC Boy' Jacquay Nunnally became a FAMU, MEAC legend | Rattler Rewind