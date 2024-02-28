Rattler Nation rallies behind new FAMU football coach James Colzie III at 2024's first 220 Club

On Wednesday, the Old West Florida Enrichment Center was filled with people outfitted in Orange and Green.

Those were Florida A&M fans and supporters who excitedly awaited the arrival of new Rattlers head football coach James Colzie III to the first 220 Quarterback Club luncheon of 2024.

Colzie was the 220’s keynote speaker ― his first as FAMU’s 19th full-time head coach.

The newly hired Colzie formally introduced his promoted assistant coaches, Joseph Henry (assistant head coach) and Milton Patterson (defensive coordinator), and new players to those in attendance. Colzie also answered questions from FAMU football fans.

After his first 220 Quarterback Club as FAMU’s head football coach, it’s safe to say that Colzie will return to the weekly luncheon.

“They’re really great supporters and it's great to be around. They’ve been doing that since I’ve been hired,” Colzie praised Rattler Nation. “That seat is really hot, but I’m looking forward to doing this every week.”

Florida A&M head football coach James Colzie III addresses Rattler Nation at the first 220 Quarterback Club Luncheon of 2024 at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center in Tallahassee, Florida, Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Wednesday marked the return of the 220 Quarterback Club after over a two-month hiatus as FAMU searched for a new head coach to replace Willie Simmons, who left to become Duke’s running backs coach on Jan. 1.

Simmons was honored at the previous 220 Quarterback Club Luncheon on Dec. 20, 2023, where he got proclaimed an honorary lifetime member of the Tallahassee Quarterback Club after leading the Rattlers to Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl championship wins.

Two months later, the 220 Quarterback Club drew an attendance of over 100 fans eager for some football talk and in support of new FAMU head coach Colzie.

“He’s going to be easy to work with,” 220 Quarterback Club President and FAMU head football coach search committee member Eddie Jackson said of Colzie.

“He’s got the right personality and interest. You can tell he’s a player’s coach, and he understands the HBCU culture. He has a ton of experience, and we think it will go very well.”

New FAMU head football coach James Colzie making strong first impression

After spending 26 days as the interim head football coach, FAMU hired Colzie on Jan. 27 . Colzie signed a three-year contract worth $720,000.

He originally arrived at FAMU as the Rattlers’ cornerbacks coach in 2022 before being promoted to the team’s assistant head coach in 2023.

Not knowing if he’d get the FAMU’s permanent head coach job, Colzie still made strides for the program, such as recruiting and monitoring football players’ class attendance.

“I had the opportunity of working with Coach Colzie most closely administratively with any coach on the staff. Which is why I moved forward in naming him our interim head coach during the transition process,” said FAMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes.

“He immediately took over the role and hit the ground running. I was excited about the plan he rolled out in the interim role and spoke about even more during his interview process.”

Colzie expressed his faith and devotion as he overtakes FAMU’s football program. The new Rattlers head coach recited 2 Samuel 22:3 and asked for FAMU supporters to be his refuge.

“I think I’m going to really like him,” said Reverend Martha Wilson, known as “Coach Reverend Martha” by 220 Quarterback Club regulars. “The number one thing is that he read from the scripture. And that’s a very positive plus with me. He has a good sense of humor and a good personality. I enjoy talking and listening to him.

“It appears that he knows what he’s doing, and I think he’s going to take us to great heights.”

Colzie’s efforts thus far have all who love FAMU yearning for the 2024 football season.

And that will heighten his support as the Rattlers vie to repeat as SWAC and Black College Football National Champions in Colzie’s first season at the helm.

“Thank you, sir, for all you’ve done to stabilize this program,” FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson directed at Colzie. “I know we’re going to have a great season. Go out there and make it happen because you have the support of the full Rattler community.

“That’s something you can always count on.”

