'Rattle Rattler': Mizzou football's defense dominates in win over South Carolina

The motto was rather simple this week for Mizzou football’s defense.

Rattle Spencer Rattler.

Missouri managed plenty of that.

The No. 20-ranked Tigers rocked and, yes, rattled Rattler as they rolled to a 34-12 homecoming win over South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, holding the Gamecocks to no touchdowns and scant serious sights of the end zone.

“Our theme all week was, ‘rattle Rattler,’” MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said postgame. “We just felt like we needed to rattle him.”

Drinkwitz was complimentary of the plan that defensive coordinator Blake Baker, defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples and linebackers coach DJ Smith put together to harry the QB.

The Tigers dialed up the pressure. Rattler was sacked six times in the defeat, four of which came on third downs.

He hardly had a moment’s peace, as the Tigers created the havoc Baker oh-so craves.

“We’re aggressive. We’re an aggressive defense. That's what we like to do,” linebacker Chuck Hicks said. “That's how we win, at least defensively. I like it.”

It was a slight change of pace from a unit that, by self-admission, hasn’t hit the peaks they expected.

The expectations for Baker’s unit were high at the beginning of the year. During fall camp, the defensive play caller challenged the unit to be the No. 1 defense in the country at year’s end.

But more often than not this season, the Missouri offense has earned the plaudits and clutched up for wins. Defensive end Darius Robinson, following the LSU defeat, said the defense needed to step up. He said he didn’t think they were “at where we thought we’d be” on the Tuesday after that loss.

Not this Saturday.

The Tigers let loose a little in the lead up.

“Early in the year we had a lot of pressure, probably self-infused pressure, of trying to be something,” Drinkwitz said. “And now I think we just are embracing who we are and trying to get better each week. … We’re just going out there and playing free.”

The Gamecocks (2-5, 1-3 SEC) have struggled at the best of times this season, though that’s through little fault of their QB, who ranks fifth in the SEC for passing yards and third for completion rate.

Badgering the signal caller is always a good course of action, defensive tackle Kristian Williams said. But there was a distinct sense the Tigers felt that was their surest path to a seventh win.

So when Missouri (7-1, 3-1) needed it most, the pass rush came from all angles.

Defensive end Joe Moore III hammered Rattler 13 yards behind the line of scrimmage on third down on the Gamecocks’ first offensive series, setting up a 51-yard field-goal attempt — which the Gamecocks missed.

Backup linebacker Triston Newson, who sits behind superstar Ty’Ron Hopper on the depth chart, was next, rattling into the QB alongside tackle Jayden Jernigan on the unit’s very next series.

Missouri’s offense replied with touchdowns both times, first on a 42-yard pass to Luther Burden III and next on a 10-yard dash from do-it-all workhorse Cody Schrader, who finished the day with 159 yards and two scores on 26 carries.

That, as it turned out, was all the Tigers needed as the Gamecocks managed four field goals and hardly a hint of anything else.

Hicks, Hopper, Robinson and defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. all left the game with at least half a sack. The Tigers had eight total tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries as they limited Rattler to a 57% completion rate, 217 mostly harmless yards and a face full of turf.

Rattler’s QB peer feels for him.

“To be on the opposite side of that,” Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook said, “it's not very much fun. It makes things very, very tough."

But all that pressure and all that havoc wasn’t enough for Williams — or anyone in the Missouri camp, offense or defense — to call it a complete game.

Drinkwitz noted the big plays that came back.

“We had some really unfortunate, uncharacteristic penalties on third down,” Drinkwitz said. “We had a hands to the face, we had a late hit, (and) we had a holding that all took sacks off the board.”

Williams thought of the opportunity — and the challenge — that lays ahead.

The Tigers are 7-1 — the best start to a football season in Columbia, Missouri, in almost exactly a decade. They now head into their bye week for their first break since late July.

On the other end of that is Georgia on the road, in what, by no small amount of surprise, could prove to be the game that decides the winner of the SEC East.

“I mean, the best thing about it is we’ve got an opportunity to go 8-1,” Williams said.

The Tigers are in rare air.

“Why stop now?” was Drinkwitz’s response to the record.

Williams still sees plenty of room to grow.

“As of now, we’re nowhere near our standard,” Williams said. “I mean, we haven't played our best football yet. And we still got to get clicking on all cylinders of the game. So I mean, (there is) always room for improvement. It’s the biggest room.”

