Rattle and the LSO run the gamut of human emotion – and then annihilate it

The LSO conducted by Sir Simon Rattle perform Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto - Mark Allan

LSO/Rattle, Barbican ★★★★★

How a great musician looks when they’re performing can be almost as revealing as how they sound. On Thursday night, the great German violinist Isabelle Faust smiled a lot in her wonderful performance of Brahms’s violin concerto – which tells you something, because violinists are not normally given to smiling during this piece. It’s too massive, too heroically striving, and so difficult that it often seems as if Brahms is composing against the violin rather than for it.

For Faust, it seemed if not exactly a breeze, then something joyous as well as many-shaded and subtle. She could certainly dominate the orchestra when necessary, but not through sheer force, the way a violinist such as Leonidas Kavakos would achieve it. It was more to do with delicate exactness. One’s ear was seized by her decorative passage-work amid the triumphant din, the way one’s eye would be caught by a string of pearls seen across a crowded room. And she plumbed the emotional range of the piece in an unusually searching, thoughtful way. The mysterious section when the music ventures into some lonely, lost region has never seemed to eloquent. But Faust can rise to gleeful high spirits too, as the gypsy finale proved.

In all this, the London Symphony Orchestra under Simon Rattle was tenderly spacious in support, and often richly beautiful in its own right too – as in the slow movement, when oboist Oliver Stankiewicz floated that heavenly melody over a radiant sea of woodwind sound. But it was the evening’s other piece, Shostakovich’s Fourth Symphony, that really allowed the players to shine.

This symphony was so radical in its ear-shredding dissonance and sheer blank-eyed horror that the musicians didn’t dare go ahead with the premiere. This was 1936 after all, at the height of Stalin’s Terror. This tremendous performance caught the way genuine feeling keeps trying to be born – a sad little melody in the bassoon over here, a fragile moment of rosy harmonic pinkness over there in harps. But these were soon blotted out by the return of the music’s relentless war-machine, gathering in sinister quietness in the side-drums before rising to engulf everything.

Rattle’s performance had an annihilating force, but was also subtle enough to offer a lesson in how tyranny degrades whatever it touches. Even the moments of tenderness seemed dubious, because they had this tendency to turn into parodies of themselves, a corruption brilliantly caught by the numerous instrumental soloists – too numerous to list, alas.

After the apocalyptic ending, which felt like witnessing the aftermath of nuclear war, everyone sat aghast, hardly daring to move. It was overwhelming, and not an experience you’d want on every visit to the concert hall. But it was proof, if anyone actually needs it, that this art form can reach into every crevice of the soul. We’d traversed the breadth of human experience in two-and-a-half hours, from the most delicate shades of nostalgia to the obliteration of everything. IH

See this concert on mezzo.tv from 16 March.