What ratings are former Penn State players getting in Madden NFL 22?

You can tell football is coming soon, because people are going crazy over the ratings given to some of the top NFL players in the annual release of the Madden NFL video game franchise. Madden NFL 22 is just around the corner and the first batch of player ratings have started to be revealed.

We’ll keep track of some of the notable Penn State players getting rated by the video game this year and see how they all stack up.

Saquon Barkley - 91

After struggling to stay healthy with injuries, Barkley was still given a 91 overall rating, which is well-deserving after two straight 1,000+ rushing seasons his first two years in the league. Barkley is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in week two. With second-year head coach Joe Judge and a retooled offense, Barkley could be in for a big year coming off a season-ending injury. He will be an easy candidate to watch for Comeback Player of the Year.

Allen Robinson - 90

The Chicago Bears wide receiver continues to be overlooked because of the lack of productive quarterbacks throwing him the ball. Robinson made the list in the 10th spot, after receiving an 89 overall in Madden 21. The Bears and Robinson aren't close to an extension. After drafting their next franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, he will still be playing under the franchise tag for this season.

Notable Players to Watch

Here are some other notable former Penn State player ratings to watch upon the release of Madden 22: Chris Godwin - Madden 21 Rating (88) Micah Parsons - Rookie Pat Freiermuth - Rookie Donovan Smith - Madden 21 Rating (70) Adrian Amos - Madden 21 Rating (86) Miles Sanders - Madden 21 Rating (80) Yetur Gross-Matos - Madden 21 Rating (74) K.J. Hamler - Madden 21 Rating (70) Mike Gesicki - Madden 21 Rating (79)

