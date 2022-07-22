Ratings for every Rams player in ‘Madden NFL 23’

EA Sports spent the week unveiling player ratings for the upcoming “Madden NFL 23” game, which releases in August. And after five days of slowly pulling back the curtain, we finally have ratings for every player who’s currently in the game.

To make things easy for you, we compiled every rating for Rams players in Madden 23, broken down by position group. Which ratings did the gurus at EA Sports get right, and who deserves an adjustment before Week 1?

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford had a great 2021 season, and not just because he won the Super Bowl. Yet, his overall rating rose just two points from 83 this time last year to 85 now. That’s still good for 10th-best among quarterbacks.

If you’re starting a franchise with the Rams, however, you better hope Stafford doesn’t get hurt because the next-best quarterback is John Wolford at 58 overall.

Running backs

The Rams have two solid running backs in Madden 23: Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. Akers is among the 20 best running backs in the game thanks to his 83 overall rating, but Henderson is a viable backup.

Jake Funk, Kyren Williams, Raymond Calais and Xavier Jones all might be fighting for one or two roster spots this year.

Wide receivers

The fastest receiver on the Rams? Tutu Atwell. But he’s far from the best, earning just a 71 overall rating. Cooper Kupp, of course, is the Rams’ top receiver in the game at 98 overall, one point shy of the 99 Club – which Davante Adams is a member of as the best receiver in Madden 23.

Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson round out a quality trio of receivers for the Rams.

Tight ends

The tight end position is all about Tyler Higbee, both in real life and in Madden. He’s the only Rams tight end with a rating above 64, so plays with two tight ends aren’t the best idea this year.

Jacob Harris is listed as a tight end in the game, but Sean McVay said last year that he’s expected to play receiver.

Centers

Brian Allen’s 71 rating feels really low for him. He was one of the better centers in the league last season, but his Madden rating puts him 24th among players at his position.

That’s…simply not accurate. He’s better than that.

Guards

The guard position drops off without Austin Corbett this year, elevating David Edwards as the highest-rated guard on the Rams’ roster. Projected starter Logan Bruss has a 65 overall rating, though that should rise as the season goes on – if he earns the starting spot at right guard.

Offensive tackles

With Andrew Whitworth gone, Rob Havenstein is the highest-rated lineman on the Rams. He’s an 85 overall, getting plenty of respect as a top right tackle. Joe Noteboom also has a respectable 71 overall, given his lack of experience as a starting left tackle.

Defensive linemen

As is the case in real life, the Rams’ starting defensive line is strong, led by Mr. 99 overall, Aaron Donald. He’s in the 99 Club for the sixth year in a row, once again proving to be a cheat code.

Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson are quality running mates up front, coming in at 77 and 75 overall, respectively. After that, there’s a drop-off to Bobby Brown III, whose 69 overall rating is considerably higher than expected.

Is he really only a little bit worse than Brian Allen?

Outside linebackers

When using the Rams, pressure will have to come from Donald and Leonard Floyd because the outside linebacker position otherwise is weak without Von Miller. Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis are projected to battle for the second starting spot, but they fail to crack even 75 overall.

Inside linebackers

Newcomer Bobby Wagner takes the inside linebackers up a notch with his 91 overall. Ernest Jones, however, only has a 73 overall rating, despite being a standout rookie last season and in the Super Bowl.

It feels like his rating could’ve been a little bit higher.

Cornerbacks

Jalen Ramsey just missed out on a perfect 99 rating, somehow dropping one point from last year. He’s still a 98 overall and by far the best cornerback in the game, locking down receivers with excellent speed and awareness at corner.

Troy Hill is the No. 2 cornerback, followed by David Long Jr. and … Grant Haley? Haley has a surprisingly high rating, pushing way above Robert Rochell, who was a starter at one point last year.

Madden also lists rookie Russ Yeast at cornerback, but he’s expected to play safety.

Safeties

Nothing spectacular in this group, but als no major weaknesses with four players in the 70s. Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp are the top two, though it could be Nick Scott unseating Rapp for the starting job this year.

Terrell Burgess still has good potential, but he’s done almost nothing in his first two seasons and in no way should have a higher rating than Scott.

Special teams

Cameron Dicker apparently isn’t in the game yet, but he’ll be added if he wins the punting job over Riley Dixon. For now, fans will have to live with Dixon as the only option.

Matt Gay’s rating is slightly lower than anticipated, being a Pro Bowler in 2021.

