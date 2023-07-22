Ratings for every Rams player in ‘Madden NFL 24’

Madden ratings may not always be the most accurate depictions of how a team looks each year, but it does give fans at least some sense of the talent on the roster. Unfortunately for the Rams, the ratings gurus at EA Sports were not kind to Los Angeles.

The player ratings in “Madden NFL 24” paint an ugly picture for the upcoming season, with only a handful of players being rated 80 overall or higher. They’re led by Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, who are 99 and 96 overall, respectively, but a lot of projected starters don’t even touch 70.

Here’s a look at every player rating released by EA for Madden 24, sorted by position group. We should note that EA has not revealed ratings for some players, including Sony Michel and Ahkello Witherspoon, and Christopher Dunn is still listed on the Rams’ roster despite being cut already.

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Offensive tackles

Guards and centers

Defensive linemen

Edge rushers

Inside linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Specialists

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire