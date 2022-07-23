Rating of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in Madden NFL 23 revealed

The ratings of players for EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 23” have been released throughout the course of the last few days, with some Baltimore Ravens making appearances as one of the top-10 highest rated at their position. On Monday, ratings for wide receivers and tight ends were released, and Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was ranked as the No. 3 tight end with a 93 overall rating.

The Ravens also had kicker Justin Tucker ranked on Wednesday as the No. 1 player at his position at 90 overall. On Thursday cornerback Marlon Humphrey and defensive lineman Michael Pierce also made the top-10 list at their positions in the popular video game.

On Friday, the initial ratings were revealed for quarterbacks, and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson took the No. 9 spot by coming in at 87 overall.

Jackson not being ranked as a top-five quarterback in the video game is surprising. While the 2021 season was a down year in terms of what was expected from the former league-MVP, he was still one of the top players at his position despite his late-season injury, and many would argue he still deserves to be treated like one of the very elite at his position.

Individual ratings that got Jackson up to an 87 overall included a 96 acceleration rating, 95 agility rating and a 92 throwing power rating. His speed was also the highest rated among quarterbacks, coming in at a 96. The best rated quarterback in Madden NFL 23 was Tom Brady, with an 97 overall.