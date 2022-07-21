Rating of Ravens K Justin Tucker in Madden NFL 23 revealed

The ratings of players for this year’s edition of EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 23” have been trickling in over the last few days. On Monday, ratings for wide receivers and tight ends were released, and Baltimore Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews was ranked as the No. 3 tight end with a 93 overall rating. Baltimore had another player make the video game’s top-10 list at a position and he was far ahead of the No. 10 spot.

On Wednesday, the initial ratings were revealed for kickers, and Ravens’ kicker Justin Tucker took the No. 1 spot.

Tucker received a 90 overall ranking, good for the No. 1 spot at his position. Tucker being ranked as the No. 1 kicker should come at no surprise. He holds the title as the most accurate kicker in NFL history, has been selected to numerous Pro Bowls and holds the record for longest field goal made in NFL history, booting a 66-yarder against the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Who else would be #1 😏 Top 10 Kickers in #Madden23 https://t.co/8imBk0ADEY pic.twitter.com/AunoWXlaS5 — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 20, 2022

Individual ratings that got Tucker up to a 90 overall included a 99 kick power rating and a 99 kick accuracy rating. The second-best rated kicker in Madden NFL 23 is Harrison Butker, with an 84 overall.

Tucker is the best kicker the NFL, and whenever he lines up for a field goal shows why. Through his 12 NFL seasons, Tucker has been selected to five Pro Bowls, been named as a First-Team AP All-Pro four times and has a 91.1% career field goal percentage.