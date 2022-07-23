Rating of Ravens DL Michael Pierce in Madden NFL 23 revealed

The ratings of players for EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 23” have been slowly released over the last few days. On Monday, ratings for wide receivers and tight ends were released, and Baltimore Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews was ranked as the No. 3 tight end with a 93 overall rating. Baltimore also had kicker Justin Tucker ranked on Wednesday as the No. 1 player at the position with a 90 overall rating and cornerback Marlon Humphrey received an 90 overall rating, good for the No. 9 spot at his position on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, the initial ratings were revealed for defensive lineman, and Ravens’ defensive lineman Michael Pierce took the No. 10 spot, coming in at an 88 overall.

Pierce was brought back by the Ravens for his second stint with the team during his career. He signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and played with the Ravens for four years before latching on with the Minnesota Vikings following his rookie deal.

Individual ratings that got Pierce to an 88 overall included a 94 strength rating, a 91 impact blocking rating and a 90 block shedding rating. The best rated defensive lineman in Madden NFL 23 isn’t a surprise to anyone in Aaron Donald, who made the “99 club”.

Through five NFL seasons, Pierce has 171 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 68 games.