Rating of Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey in Madden NFL 23 revealed

The ratings of players for this year’s edition of EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 23” have been slowly released over the last few days. On Monday, ratings for wide receivers and tight ends were released, and Baltimore Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews was ranked as the No. 3 tight end with a 93 overall rating.

Baltimore also had kicker Justin Tucker ranked on Wednesday as the No. 1 player at his position at 90 overall. Another player on the team found himself on the video game’s top-10 list at his position in cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

On Thursday, the initial ratings were revealed for cornerbacks, and Humphrey took the No. 9 spot by coming in at 90 overall.

Humphrey not being ranked as a top-five cornerback might be surprising to some. While the 2021 season was a down year in terms of what’e expected from the former Alabama star, he was still one of the top players at his position and many would argue he still deserves to be treated like one of the very elite at his position.

Individual ratings that got Humphrey up to a 90 overall included a 92 man coverage rating, 92 press rating, 89 zone coverage rating and a 87 play recognition rating. His speed was also highly-rated coming in with a 92 overall. The best rated cornerback in Madden NFL 23 is Jalen Ramsey, with an 98 overall.

Through five NFL seasons, Humphrey has 276 combined tackles, 12 forced fumbles and nine interceptions in 73 games played. He has also been selected to two Pro Bowls and was a First-Team AP All-Pro in 2019.