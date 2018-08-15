Rating Ramsey: Was Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey right about quarterbacks?

No holding back: Jaguars’ All-Pro cornerback had some choice words for several NFL quarterbacks in a GQ magazine interview. (AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is currently serving a one-week team-imposed suspension for his conduct toward local media, made waves on Wednesday when an interview he did with GQ magazine was published online.

Ramsey didn’t hold back in his assessment of several of the league’s quarterbacks, saving some of his harshest criticism for Buffalo Bills’ rookie Josh Allen.

The 23-year-old All-Pro called Allen “trash” and said that while he was at Wyoming, Allen never played well against programs from major conferences.

He wasn’t the only one Ramsey was critical of, and he did speak kindly of some QBs as well.

But how on-point are Ramsey’s observations?

Joe Flacco does not fare well

The good people at NFL Media Research Group posted a quick table, separating the quarterbacks Ramsey said favorable things about from those he said not-so-favorable things about.

Using how those players do when throwing to players covered by Ramsey, the cornerback’s assessments versus his results were mixed.

From a results standpoint, Ramsey was right about Baltimore’s Joe Flacco. According to Ramsey, Flacco “sucks.” NFL Research found that Flacco has a passer rating of just 23.5 when throwing against Ramsey, with no touchdowns and two interceptions (two games).

However, Ramsey said Seattle’s Russell Wilson is “good,” and Wilson’s passer rating against him was a terrible 2.8 in the Jaguars’ win over the Seahawks last season.

And the Colts’ Andrew Luck – “I don’t really think he’s that good,” Ramsey said – has an impressive 137.5 passer rating, with one touchdown and no picks against the cornerback.

The full chart:

Overall fares well

If we have a quibble with the NFL Research chart, it’s that the Rams’ Jared Goff is among the quarterbacks Ramsey gave a negative assessment to; Ramsey said Goff is “average to above-average,” which seems reasonably positive.

And Goff did well against Ramsey last year, a Rams win, with a passer rating of 111.5 against the corner.

All told, passers Ramsey thinks aren’t terrible generally fare well against him (87.2 combined passer rating, three touchdowns, one interception), and ones he thinks less of don’t (69.0 combined passer rating, one touchdown, five picks).

Schedule gets more interesting

While Ramsey isn’t getting the chance to practice against Kirk Cousins in Minnesota this week – he called Cousins “a winner” – he will see several of the men he didn’t speak so highly of, starting in Week 1: Ramsey gave Odell Beckham Jr. a lot of the credit for Eli Manning’s play in recent years, and the Jaguars play the Giants in the regular-season opener.

As division rivals, the Jaguars play the Colts twice, the first time in Week 10. Luck, who is working back into form after missing all of last season due to shoulder surgery and rehab, likely will have knocked off a lot of his rust by then.

Jacksonville travels to Buffalo in Week 12. While it’s unclear right now who will begin the season as the Bills’ starter, Allen could be in charge by then. We know Ramsey hopes he is.

