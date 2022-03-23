Rating Quinn Ewers chances to take over the starting job

Spring football is finally underway on the Forty Acres. After a disappointing 2021 campaign under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, we saw a mass exodus of talent.

Not only were players heading out via graduation and the transfer portal, but the Texas Longhorns also added a plethora of talent. The big three were quarterback Quinn Ewers (Ohio State), wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming), and tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama).

While there are plenty of talking points for this football team, it begins and ends with the quarterback position. This is a familiar spot for last season’s week one starter, Hudson Card. He battled it out with Casey Thompson after his breakout in the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Colorado Buffaloes. Thompson is now in Nebraska, while Ewers and Card start the quarterback battle.

What are the chances that Card can once again hold off the competition and stake his claim as QB1? One analyst doesn’t believe that will be the case.

We haven’t seen Quinn Ewers play since his junior year of high school. But we all still believe that he is the guy. The Ohio State transfer didn’t play for the Buckeyes after taking a huge NIL deal to skip his senior year and enroll early for the Buckeyes. But has there ever been more excitement for a Texas high school quarterback to be playing at home than Quinn Ewers? Steve Sarkisian has the reputation as one of the top developers of quarterback talent in the country. Everyone in Austin hopes that this will be a match made in heaven. Sophomore Hudson Card will do his best to try to win the job over Ewers. But it looks like the odds are stacked high in Ewers’ favor. – Carl Reed, 247Sports

This certainly has the feel of being Ewers’ job to lose. He will be afforded every opportunity to take the starting job from Card. I wouldn’t count out Hudson just yet, Sark could opt to go with the more experienced quarterback at the start of the 2022 season. As for now, we should just enjoy the competition and see who rises to the top.

