Rating Pulisic’s first six months at Chelsea

USMNT star Christian Pulisic has now been at Chelsea for around six months and it is safe to say the winger has enjoyed a topsy-turvy start to life in the Premier League.

Pulisic, 21, has scored a hat trick, was left on the bench for over a month, had to deal with injuries and starred during their successful UEFA Champions League group stage campaign. At one point it looked like he would leave Chelsea on loan in January and then shortly after he was indispensable to Frank Lampard‘s side.

Here’s a look back at Pulisic’s first six months at Chelsea, as we rate each month and give his opening half a season in west London an overall rating.

July – 6/10

Arrived in Japan in preseason, straight from starring for the USMNT at the Gold Cup, and was really good in a preseason win against Barcelona. Ripped it up as he scored twice against RB Salzburg in a preseason win in Austria and generally looked fit and sharp.

August – 6/10

The month started well as he made his Premier League at Man United (Paul Pogba gave him a warm welcome) and was in the starting lineup as Chelsea won a few games as he assisted at Norwich and against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup final. A few disappointing results against Sheffield United and Leicester at home saw him doing a lot of defensive work, which isn’t his game at all, as he often took the easy option when on the ball instead of running at defenders.

September – 2/10

A very frustrating month for Pulisic, as he told us, as he spent most of the month on the bench and only played against Grimsby Town in the League Cup. A low point for Pulisic as he was clearly frustrated and Chelsea were playing well with other youngsters shining. Lampard explained why Pulisic wasn’t playing and that he would have to wait his turn to get back in the team.

October – 8/10

A proper comeback month for Pulisic, as he came off the bench and grabbed assists in wins against Southampton and Ajax and then dazzled with a perfect hat trick against Burnley. That hat trick was the youngest by a Chelsea player in PL history and the youngest ever by an American in England’s top-flight. He had truly arrived in the big time.

November – 8/10

Another great month as he really found his stride. Aside from goals and assists he was playing with confidence and creating chances and chaos every time he got on the ball and drifted inside. He scored against Watford and Crystal Palace in fine displays in the Premier League, plus scored a key goal away at Valencia in the Champions League. He was one of the first names on the teamsheet.

December – 7/10

Continued his form from November early in the month but then suffered a bit of knock which saw him left out of the team over the festive period. Failed to score or assist in five games in December but was playing well enough when on the ball. Chelsea’s form took a nosedive with home defeats to Bournemouth, West Ham and Southampton.

January – 3/10

Has only played once so far in January due to ongoing injuries, according to Frank Lampard. Pulisic started the draw at Brighton and had plenty of shots on goal which were just off target or saved. A promising display but he admitted he could do better with his finishing.

Overall score: 40/70

This score feels about right. Pulisic has battled back really well from adversity early in his Chelsea career, as Lampard left him on the bench in September. October and November were superb before a little dip in December as he battled a few knocks. All in all, his first six months at Chelsea have gone a little better than most were expecting. Now he is settled in, the best is yet to come from the Pennsylvanian Messi.