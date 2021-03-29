Rating the F1 teams after the Bahrain GP: Are Red Bull fastest and are Aston Martin in trouble?

Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - March 28, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads at the start of the race - REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

The 2021 Formula One season is underway with a bang after arguably the most thrilling opening race for years. For the first time since 2018 Mercedes have genuine competition at the front, this time from Red Bull.

It is promising for a captivating season ahead and a straight on-track battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. But are Red Bull actually the quickest team? Will Mercedes and Hamilton need to be at the very top of their game just to compete, as was the case on Sunday? And what about the rest of the grid?

Now that we've had a decent amount of competitive running, it is a little easier to see the overall picture. We have carefully sifted through the numbers and data to work out who the real winners and losers of F1's opening weekend were, and what this means for the season ahead.

As well as qualifying and race performance, we looked at a team's overall position as well as their progress relative to a) their average last season and b) the first race last year. We have combined this to create a progress percentage on their raw pace.

The overall rankings, then, are as much a chart of improvement as anything, rather than the "correct" order. So, who should be quietly confident and who is facing a long season ahead?

10. Haas – This will be a long and painful year

Even on the limited running we have seen so far, Haas look to be in a similar position to Williams in 2019. That is to say they will be hopelessly adrift of even the second slowest team for the entirety of the year.

Given that they say they are not developing the current VF21 at all this season and the fact that they have two rookies in Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, this will be a long and painful season. The primary aim will be to bring their young drivers up to speed but with so little experience behind the wheel of a car that looks problematic, you have to question the wisdom of this.

No team has moved further back since 2020 and that is likely to be the direction of travel throughout 2021, too.

Progress rating: -1.050% (10th)

9. Aston Martin – A single point and a troubling debut

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 28, 2021 - AP/Kamran Jebreili

There is still a long way to go yet but this has been a troubling start to the return to the Aston Martin name in F1. As Racing Point last season they were probably the third quickest team, on balance, with their Mercedes W10 imitation. And just like the actual Mercedes team this year, there is no doubt they have moved backwards in the order.

Despite Lance Stroll making it into final qualifying, Aston Martin were the seventh quickest team in Bahrain on raw pace behind the usual back three of Alfa Romeo, Williams and Haas. They are some way down on their 2020 level, with midfield rivals McLaren, AlphaTauri and Ferrari all making progress of varying degrees.

Their race showing was a little better but they now face a dilemma. Ideally the 2022 regulation changes – and F1’s new era – should be the focus of their resources, but with a start this poor the team may need to put their efforts into making this car better or face a demoralising season. Force India were very good at in-season improvement and that quality looks needed here.

Progress rating: -0.404% (8th)

8. Alpine – A sluggish start, could Renault power be their issue?

The team formerly known as Renault now have Fernando Alonso at the helm. He did his best throughout the Bahrain Grand Prix, but the A521 looked sluggish. Esteban Ocon did not fare much better, either, finishing a lap down in 13th and behind both Alfa Romeo cars. The team have made absolute progress from last year (only three teams did not) but their relative progress – which is more important – is backwards.

Again, like Aston Martin they face the “development dilemma”. No team wants to struggle outside the points for an entire year, going backwards and not forwards. But resource may be best spent on working on their 2022 car.

There is still a chance that the team and drivers can understand the car and its behaviour better as the season goes on, but you do wonder if the Renault power unit is the primary cause of its lack of pace. In our pre-season guide we said that the window for Alpine this year could be anywhere between third and seventh. With McLaren, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari and AlphaTauri all on the up, seventh looks the more likely outcome.

Progress rating: +0.167% (7th)

7. Williams – Progress yes, but it does not appear to be significant

Williams' British driver George Russell drives during the qualifying session on the eve of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 27, 2021 - AFP/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC

With new owners and a snazzy new livery, the hopes at Williams would have been to continue their progress and turn it into something tangible; creating a car that can occasionally score points. On the showing in Bahrain they may have moved forward a little in overall performance but they sit in a similar place to 2020, albeit moving ahead of Haas in the order.

George Russell again made it into Q2 whilst team-mate Nicholas Latifi did not. This could be a common theme again in 2021. On everything we have seen so far, Williams risk being caught in no man’s land in ninth place – well ahead of Haas behind but well behind of whoever is ahead, whether Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin or Alpine.

Progress rating: +0.516% (5th)

6. Mercedes – They have moved backwards, but should still be at the front

It appears that the new aero regulations for 2021 have affected Mercedes and Racing Point – with their low-rake philosophy – more than the other teams. This, combined with Red Bull making a big step forward with their car’s stability and overall performance, has set up a mouthwatering season ahead.

Ninth in the overall progress chart looks worse than it is , but that is largely due to a stellar season in 2020. The only way was down after that. It will be interesting to see whether they focus much on developing the W12 or look towards next year. Still, unlike the smaller teams, they should have the resource to do both.

Clearly, there are still some issues. Although the car looked a match for Red Bull in the hands of Hamilton in the race, a gap of four-tenths in qualifying will be a little concerning, even with 22 rounds left in the championship.

Progress rating: -0.435% (9th)

F1 progress chart

5. McLaren – Not a massive leap but consistency can be their strength again

After pre-season testing there was a hint that McLaren could have moved ahead of the midfield pack. On the weekend’s showing it does not look like they have managed that yet, with only a small absolute improvement from last year. This should not be cause for concern.

Their biggest concern will be looking at the teams directly behind them with Ferrari resurgent and AlphaTauri on the up, too. Their consistent pace and performances throughout a season were their strengths in 2020 and it should be the same this time, especially with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo on board.

Progress rating: +0.160% (6th)

4. Alfa Romeo – More regular points should be an achievable target

Alfa Romeo top the progress charts, having made a huge step forward in raw pace from both their 2020 overall time and their performance in the first race of last season. For most of last year they were cut adrift with Haas and Williams but this year there should be much more chance of success: that is to say points.

Perhaps the Ferrari power unit has helped but Alfa Romeo will be one of the teams most pleased with their performance so far. Despite being the eighth fastest team in Bahrain – where they were last year – it is not out of the question that they could prove obstacles for Alpine and Aston Martin in the next few races and beyond.

Progress rating: +1.331% (1st)

3. Ferrari - Could be in contention to lead the midfield

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren F1 Team MCL35M Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 28, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Clive Mason - Formula 1

Like McLaren, Ferrari would have had hopes that they could leap ahead of the midfield pack on their own. Like McLaren, that does not look to be the case. After pre-season testing there were questions over whether they might even struggle to improve all that much on last year’s dismal showing. First impressions, however, look decent.

Charles Leclerc showed the car’s potential with fourth in qualifying, just a couple of tenths behind Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes. Carlos Sainz could have been closer too, but did not nail his Q3 lap. Sixth and eighth in the final reckoning is hardly reason to crack out the bubbly but given that this is a track which rewards power, then Ferrari can feel cautiously optimistic about the season ahead. It will be a tight fight with McLaren, but third place is a target.

Progress rating: +0.763% (4th)

2. Red Bull – A genuine title challenge for the first time since 2013?

Red Bull can leave Bahrain disappointed but happy overall. Their pre-season pace was not an illusion and they begin the season with the fastest car and a man capable of delivering the best from it in Max Verstappen. The worry will be whether they can keep up with Mercedes – or keep them at bay in qualifying – for very long.

The 0.388secs that separated Verstappen and Hamilton in qualifying was significant. But the performance gap between Red Bull and Mercedes was, well, almost impossible to call even after 56 laps. With so many races this year and a huge variety of tracks, it is likely we will see the order see-sawing but, whatever, the RB16B looks a seriously impressive car and already arguably their best of the turbo-hybrid era.

Development throughout the season has usually been their strong point. It has had to be, as the team have been painfully slow starters. The giants they have to fell in Hamilton and Mercedes are now within touching distance, but it appears that it will take a monumental effort to down them.

Progress rating: +0.782% (3rd)

1. AlphaTauri – Failed to show their true potential in Bahrain but their potential is mighty

AlphaTauri's Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda drives during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 28, 2021 - AFP /ANDREJ ISAKOVIC

It might seem strange to have a team that only scored two points with one ninth place at the top of this list. That was the case with Racing Point after the first race of last year and it is the same with AlphaTauri this year. Their potential is enormous, but they did not deliver on it on Sunday.

Pierre Gasly has always gone well in Bahrain but qualifying fifth is a fantastic result. Yuki Tsunoda could have been up there as well – and he looks a serious prospect – but for a mistake in Q2. Gasly made contact with Daniel Ricciardo early on and that ruined his race, but it is not an exaggeration to say that they could cause headaches for Ferrari and McLaren this year on current form.

Going by the data, the Honda engine seems to be a massive upgrade on last year’s, which should serve them well. Aerodynamically the car – like its sister at Red Bull – appears compliant to the drivers’ will. There are many reasons to be excited for the Italian team this year.

Progress rating: +0.972% (2nd)