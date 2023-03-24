Would you rather talk about Lamar Jackson or Aaron Rodgers next week?
"GMFB" shares if they would rather talk about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson or Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers next week.
The Yahoo fantasy baseball analysts rank the third basemen for 2023 draft season!
Detroit Lions have been active in NFL free agency 2023. Our tracker updates who they've signed, lost and which of their free agents remain unsigned.
Since the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to an unprecedented fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract last year, other owners have refused to follow suit on guaranteed contracts. And Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome is acknowledging that his team sees Watson’s contract as a stumbling block to getting things done with Lamar Jackson. Newsome, who was [more]
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
Rory McIlroy launched what his mentor Brad Faxon hailed “one of the best drives in the history of the game”, hitting his tee-shot to three feet on the 375-yard final hole at Austin Country Club.
The Bears still have a ways to go in free agency. They need to spend $45 million cash, not cap, to meet the 2023 floor.
Memphis Jamirah Shutes appeared to punch Elissa Brett in the postgame handshake line.
If Derrick Henry is on the move, could Ryan Poles and the Bears enter the conversation? Here's why he's unlikely to suit up as a Bear.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to do a way-too-early top seven teams in the AFC and NFC heading into the 2023 season post-free agency.
"I know chronologically how old I am. But I don't function like an 80-year-old man."
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]
Last year, Tom Brady’s path to unretirement consisted, temporarily, of buying a minority stake in the Dolphins before eventually becoming the team’s quarterback. This year, the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion has acquired an ownership interest in a team owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis. Via Logan Reever of 8NewsNow.com in Las Vegas, Davis announced [more]
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the first round, which will be April 27, 2023, in Kansas City. Here are all the Colts picks.
The MMQB's Albert Breer joins "Early Edition" and breaks down why Patriots fans shouldn't get their hopes up for DeAndre Hopkins coming to New England.
Two down, two to go. The Panthers are making the rounds, evaluating the top four quarterbacks in the Class of 2023 before deciding who to select with the No. 1 overall choice. The team’s contingent had dinner with C.J. Stroud on Tuesday night before watching him throw at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday. By [more]
Here's the latest Jets free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...
The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, which means it's officially mock draft season. Here's a roundup of recent first-round pick predictions for the Patriots with the No. 14 overall selection.