Who would you rather be next year - Man City or Arsenal?

[Reuters]

On the latest episode of the BBC's Planet Premier League podcast, a listener posed a question about which club they would rather be heading into next season - Manchester City or Arsenal?

The two clubs were involved in a tight Premier League title race in 2023-24, with City coming out on top by two points on the final day of the season.

Ex-Arsenal forward Theo Walcott: "City have come off the back of winning four Premier Leagues in a row. I think Arsenal's a good place to be if you're looking to establish yourself in an up-and-coming elite team. The experiences that City have provided though says it all - when they get ahead, you just can't defeat them.

"I would probably want to be at Arsenal, but I don't think it's ever really possible that City would be on a downward spiral. They had an off-season, a bit of a hangover from the Treble last year - how does it get better for them?

"That's when the players and the personnel changes and that's what Pep Guardiola is very good at. He changes it up and keeps everyone on their toes. You look at Jack Grealish, who's not really featured at all this season because he's got Jeremy Doku now to compete against.

"He's always thinking of the next player in the cycle, he's ahead of the game, he's probably already thought what's going to happen next year and it will probably develop again into the same story."

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas: "If I was a young player, I would rather be at Arsenal than Manchester City now because, sooner or later, Guardiola is going to go. There will be consequences.

"I know they are a smart club and they will try to find the best solution possible, but Arsenal are building something very special for the future and I think sooner rather than later they will make it, 100%."

