RateLinx Named as a Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

RateLinx
·3 min read

Industry-leading logistics solution provider named to the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateLinx announced today it was named to this year’s SupplyChainBrain list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners after being nominated by their customers. The award adds to a growing list of awards and recognitions RateLinx has received this year.

The 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2021 list recognizes suppliers who have been instrumental in their quest for supply chain excellence as nominated by their manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and suppliers. SupplyChainBrain identified ten characteristics that make vendors stand out from the crowd. These include reliability, service excellence, value, knowledge of the customer’s business, problem-solving skills, an attitude of continuous improvement, solid after-sales support, a positive “can-do” attitude, global reach, and strong leadership.

“To be nominated as a great supply chain partner by our customers is a great honor and another example of our excellent customer service and collaboration,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, President and Founder of RateLinx. “We are truly thankful our clients nominated us for this award, in the midst of one of the most challenging years in supply chain.”

Known for their global TMS, real-time visibility, freight invoice management, and advanced analytics, RateLinx analyzes logistics performance and optimizes transportation network strategies across planning, execution, tracking, and payment—all in one place. Empowered with data quality and complete visibility into logistics operations and spend, customers can reduce costs, optimize their network, digitize their decision-making, and improve customer satisfaction.

“For nineteen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,” says Brad Berger, Publisher at Supply Chain Brain.

The 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list recognizes vendors who provide beneficial partnerships to their customers through challenges, delivering value, support, and outstanding products and services. Supply chain professionals were asked to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their supply chain efficiency in recent years.

"RateLinx isn’t just an off-the-shelf product," says Nate Endicott, SVP of Global Sales, Marketing, and Partnerships. "Our configurable solutions are designed to truly solve shippers’ logistics challenges using quality data and quickly deliver ROI. We partner closely with our customers to ensure their ongoing success and deliver on their year-over-year initiatives."

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, today’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever-evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world’s most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward-thinking ideas, and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature. The 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list of 2021 is featured in the August 2021 SupplyChainBrain issue and by clicking here.

Contact:

Cory Comer, Director of Marketing
RateLinx
608.515.5822
cory.comer@ratelinx.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. small business optimism drops as labor shortages persist

    Small business owners across the United States grew less confident in the economic recovery in July as labor shortages remained an issue, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Optimism Index fell 2.8 points to a reading of 99.7 in July, almost erasing all of June's gain. Six of the 10 index components declined, three improved and one was left unchanged.

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

    Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2021 second quarter financial results August 10, 2021. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Columbiana OH Local SEO Company – Business Growth Strategy Service Updated

    Peak Market Solutions LLC (1-800-919-4351), a marketing company based in Columbiana, OH, has updated its local SEO services to help local business increase their traffic, sales, and online exposure.Columbiana, OH, United States , Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Market Solutions LLC, a full-service marketing agency located in Columbiana, Ohio, has updated its local SEO services to help local businesses grow and improve their online visibility and credibility. The company is dedicated to en

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • Investment bank Jefferies raises pay for analysts - source

    (Reuters) -Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc has markedly boosted salaries for its bankers, a source close to the matter said on Monday, mirroring recent pay hikes by other Wall Street lenders. The new pay scale, reported earlier in the day by the Wall Street Journal, has been in effect since July 1 and follows similar moves by major Wall Street firms. The hikes are an attempt to attract and retain top talent and appropriately compensate for bankers' workload as dealmaking activity continues at an unprecedented pace.

  • ‘MiamiCoin’ crypto already has netted nearly $1M. But can the city pocket it?

    “Every 10 minutes the city of Miami essentially gets richer.”

  • Jamie Dimon defends seeking full control of JPMorgan's securities business in China, says he's a 'patriot way before' CEO

    The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.

  • Apache Corporation Commences Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Certain of Its Outstanding Notes for Up to $1.5 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount

    HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation announced today that it has commenced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) to purchase up to $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Purchase Amount”) of its outstanding notes listed in the table below (the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes). Subject to the Maximum Purchase Amount, the amount of a Series of Notes that is purchased in the Offers will be based on the Acceptance Prior

  • Two-Week Hiring Spree Nets Janney Advisors With $1.4 Billion

    Half of the new hires came from Truist, and they opened three new branches for the regional broker-dealer.

  • Employees are feeling burned over broken work-from-home promises and corporate culture ‘BS’ as employers try to bring them back to the office

    Some workers aren’t that excited about a return to the office. Antonio Sanchez Albacete/EyeEm via Getty ImagesAs vaccinations and relaxed health guidelines make returning to the office a reality for more companies, there seems to be a disconnect between managers and their workers over remote work. A good example of this is a recent op-ed written by the CEO of a Washington, D.C., magazine that suggested workers could lose benefits like health care if they insist on continuing to work remotely as

  • In a world first, South Africa grants a patent to an artificial intelligence system

    DABUS is an AI system created by Stephen Thaler, a pioneer in the field of AI and programming. The system simulates human brainstorming and creates new inventions.

  • The $62 billion company behind 'Call of Duty' is embroiled in a major sexual harassment lawsuit. Here's what's going on.

    The state of California is suing Activision after a 2-year investigation found that female employees faced "constant sexual harassment."

  • Plus reaches new driverless truck milestone

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with David Liu, Plus Co-Founder and CEO, about the company’s latest milestone and outlook.

  • NYCs new vaccine mandate fuels legal debate for businesses

    Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Alexis Keenan reports details on NYC's vaccine mandate testing the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case.

  • The Global Avocado Oil Market is expected to grow by $ 394.90 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period

    Global Avocado Oil Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the avocado oil market and it is poised to grow by $ 394. 90 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Avocado Oil Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106910/?utm_source=GNW Our report on the avocado oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, tr

  • Job openings top 10 million in June, another record high

    Demand for workers continued to grow in June, hitting the fourth straight record high for the 21st century, as the economy continues to recover and workers hold more leverage.