Rate the Steelers inside linebackers after free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers split their time during the first wave of free agency with a great deal of effort going to completely rebuilding the inside linebacker depth chart. But how do you rate this unit after all the changes?

Out are Devin Bush, Myles Jack and Robert Spillane. Bush and Spillane signed elsewhere as free agents and Jack was cut. In their place are Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. The Steelers also return Mark Robinson who saw some action late in the season as a rookie.

Pittsburgh is banking heavily on shaking off the problems it’s had with bringing in free-agent middle linebackers since this will likely mean the Steelers won’t use a high pick on a top prospect.

Cast your vote and tell us if you think the inside linebackers are better, worse, or the same after a flurry of moves in free agency. Also, let us know in the comments your thoughts on the new inside linebackers and if you think Pittsburgh is done adding players.

