At this rate, the Rays may never hit another home run again

ST. PETERSBURG — There are plenty of ways to put the 2024 Rays offense into perspective, but this may be my favorite:

The White Sox are awful. Historically, laughably, uncommonly awful. They are on pace to lose 120 games and their average of 3.07 runs per game is the lowest in the majors in the last 50-plus years.

Also, the White Sox have hit more home runs than the Rays.

Yes, that’s how bad Tampa Bay’s offense has been. The Rays have hit fewer home runs than any team in the majors, and the power outage is easily the most damaging factor in the team’s slide down the American League East standings.

The Rays were humiliated again by Baltimore in a 9-2 loss on Sunday that included an Adley Rutschman grand slam. In the past 10 days, Tampa Bay has lost five out of six against the Orioles while being out-homered 12-2.

Forget Alex Jackson’s .043 batting average or Randy Arozarena’s team-leading 70 strikeouts. The Rays are scoring 1.41 fewer runs per game than last season, and home runs account for more than 70% of that dropoff. The Rays are 7-21 when opponents hit more home runs than them. Otherwise, Tampa Bay is 24-13.

“We’re not hitting the ball out of the park, and we’re not getting walks,” manager Kevin Cash said. “If you’re going to dive into it, those are the two things that stand out. We’re not walking at the rate we’re capable of, and we’re certainly not driving the ball.”

The lack of long balls is even more stark when compared to last season, when the Rays set a franchise record with 230 home runs. With the midpoint of this season in sight, the Rays are on pace to hit 122 homers. How dramatic is that disparity? The only other time a team has hit at least 100 fewer homers year-over-year was the Yankees in 2012-13, when they fell from 245 to 144.

So, is there a reason for this power malaise?

Yes, although it takes a little explaining.

You can start with the roster changes. Wander Franco is obviously indisposed, while Luke Raley and Christian Bethancourt were both traded in the offseason. Between them, they hit 47 home runs last season.

Then you factor in the early-season injuries to Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe and Taylor Walls. Those three combined for 49 home runs in 2023 and have only four so far this season.

Finally, there are the collective slumps for Yandy Diaz, Jose Siri, Harold Ramirez and Arozarena. All four had career highs in home runs last season, and have provided a small fraction of that production in 2024.

“So if everybody gets back closer to the mean, we’re looking at three months of really good baseball. But we’ve still got to do it,” Cash said. “Otherwise, we’ve got to make adjustments and find other ways to score runs.”

While they’ve have had some big power numbers in previous years, the Rays have not been as dependent on home runs as, say, the Yankees. They’ve used walks, speed and matchup advantages to supplement scoring instead of devoting big dollars to a handful of sluggers.

Unfortunately, this season, they’ve also struggled with small ball. Their .307 on-base percentage going into Sunday’s game was tied for the worst in franchise history, and they’ve been caught stealing more than any team in MLB.

And the bad news does not end there.

With Shane McClanahan, Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen all sidelined with elbow injuries, the pitching staff is on pace to give up 214 home runs. That would be the most dingers Tampa Bay has yielded since giving up a franchise-record 215 in 2002.

Add it all up, and we’re talking about a ridiculous discrepancy in power numbers from last season. The Rays hit 53 more homers than they gave up in 2023. Today, they are on pace to give up 92 more homers than they will hit in 2024. For the mathematically challenged, that’s a swing of 145 homers.

Obviously, there is still time for a course correction. This weekend was the first time that J-Lowe, B-Lowe and Walls were all on the active roster at the same time. Diaz is hitting .300 over the past week, Arozarena has eight hits and six walks in his past seven games, and Siri has three homers in his last 27 at-bats.

Is that a sign that things are finally turning around for Tampa Bay’s offense?

It better be, or else the Rays are heading toward some historic ignominy.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.