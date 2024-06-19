Rate the players as Scotland face Switzerland

The Chiefs were presented with their Super Bowl LVIII rings last week in a private ceremony.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Woods has played only nine PGA Tour events over the last three seasons.
Brink injured her knee Tuesday night.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
The Gators will face Texas A&M on Wednesday evening.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Willie Mays was a legend. To some, he was also the GOAT.
Smith went 57.13 in Tuesday’s final, shattering Australian Kaylee McKeown’s previous mark by two full tenths.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Dodgers put up seven runs in the ninth inning Tuesday to sneak out with an 11-9 win over the Rockies.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
Joe Mazzulla has been coaching hurt since March.
Will Bronny and LeBron James play together in the NBA?