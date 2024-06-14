Rate the players as Scotland face Germany
As Scotland face hosts Germany in the Euro 2024 opener in Munich, take the chance to rate players from both sides below.
You have until 30 minutes after full-time to deliver your verdict.
As Scotland face hosts Germany in the Euro 2024 opener in Munich, take the chance to rate players from both sides below.
You have until 30 minutes after full-time to deliver your verdict.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
The top 60 players and ties will make it to the weekend at Pinehurst No. 2.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
In today's edition: Celtics and Panthers eye rare "double sweep," Rory McIlroy has history on his side, Euro 2024 preview, Wade Phillips gets his title shot, Big 12 seeks sponsor, and more.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab talk about one big question they have for every NFC team as we head into the 2024 season, as well as the NFL fining the Falcons for tampering and the new “Receiver” show to debut soon.
The 'Flip The Script' series is back. For those new to the series, we are essentially looking at the biggest fantasy surprises and disappointments of 2023 and identifying who we think can be this year’s versions of that. In our first pod of the series, Jorge Martin joins Matt Harmon to identify who this year's David Montgomery and Jahmry Gibbs could be.
With 34 career Cup victories and a series title, Truex is a sure-fire Hall of Famer.
Redick hosts a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James.
Nadal is seeking a second Olympic gold medal in men's single next month in Paris.
In today's edition: Scheffler's fame catches up to his game, the Mavs are in trouble, tasers in the outfield, ranking MLB's City Connect jerseys, and more.
America's major could open up new opportunities for LIV Golf players to join its fields.
A 22-2 Mavericks run in the fourth quarter nearly turned around the 2024 NBA Finals. Instead, the Celtics are one win from title No. 18.
Sam Darnold signed a one-year deal with the Vikings earlier this offseason.
Holliday's card was a previously unannounced addition to the latest Topps set.