[BBC]

Sir Jim Ratcliffe might be taking his time to decide whether Erik ten Hag is going to keep his job but the Manchester United co-owner is adopting a more brutal approach when it comes to rank and file staff members.

Staff members were emailed on Tuesday with a link that allows them to apply for redundancy.

Ratcliffe is keen to slash costs across the club and focus more of their resources on making the first team better.

That, clearly, has to sharpen up both recruitment - and the type of players United sign - and also their sales, which they have not been very good at.

Ratcliffe simply feels United employ too many people.