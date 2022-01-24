Rasul Douglas: I still have some unfinished business to handle with Green Bay

The Packers signed cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Cardinals’ practice squad in early October and became a surprise household name by making several game-changing plays for Green Bay.

in 12 games with nine starts, Douglas picked off five passes — two of which he returned for touchdowns — recorded 13 passes defensed, and had a forced fumble.

Douglas and the Packers came up short of their postseason aspirations, falling to the 49ers on Saturday. But the cornerback said on Monday that he’d like to be back with Green Bay next year.

“I built a family here,” Douglas said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Still have some unfinished business to handle. So, of course, I want to be here, but I feel like that’s not my decision to make.”

It’s not only his decision, but if the Packers do offer the pending free agent a contract, he’ll get to decide whether he’s best served by being in Green Bay or taking another deal elsewhere.

