Rasul Douglas re-signing with Packers on three-year deal

Cornerback Rasul Douglas didn’t initially join the Packers until Oct. 6, when injuries in the team’s secondary induced the club to bring him in off of the Cardinals’ practice squad.

But Douglas performed much better than anyone expected. And now he’s been rewarded with a lucrative new deal.

According to multiple reports, the Packers are re-signing Douglas to a three-year, $21 million contract that can escalate to $25.5 million.

In 12 games with nine starts in 2021, Douglas intercepted five passes, returning two of them for touchdowns. He also had 13 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Douglas was an Eagles third-round pick in 2017 and played three seasons for the franchise. He also spent the 2020 season with the Panthers.

Douglas has 10 career interceptions with 47 passes defensed.

