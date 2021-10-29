Rasul Douglas seals Packers’ incredible win over Cardinals on Thursday Night

The Green Bay Packers can thank Rasul Douglas for the team’s miraculous escape from State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Thursday night.

Douglas, who was signed by the Packers off of the Cardinals practice squad on Oct. 6, made one of the plays of the season 22 days later with an unbelievable interception of quarterback Kyler Murray in the end zone with 12 seconds left to preserve the Packers’ 24-21 win.

Matt LaFleur’s team handed the Cardinals their first loss of the season despite not having All-Pros David Bakhtiari, Davante Adams, Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith and at least four other starters.

In fact, Douglas was playing in place of starting cornerback Kevin King. He made an incredible catch of Murray’s errant pass targeting A.J. Green in the end zone to finish the win.

The Packers fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter but responded with a 17-0 run over the second and third quarters. The Cardinals scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half and had a chance for a game-winning drive after stopping the Packers on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Murray drove the Cardinals 94 yards to the 5-yard line in just over three minutes but a miscommunication with Green in the end zone resulted in the game-sealing turnover.

Here’s the interception from Douglas:

Story continues

Aaron Rodgers threw 37 passes for only 184 yards, but twice he connected with Randall Cobb for touchdowns. The Packers also rushed for 151 yards and got 110 total yards from Aaron Jones.

The Joe Barry-less defense delivered three turnovers leading to 10 points. The Cardinals had the football for only 22 minutes.

The Packers are now 7-1 going into a mini-bye week and must be considered one of the top contenders in the NFC after eight weeks. LaFleur’s team will go back on the road to play Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

Related