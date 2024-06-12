Rasul Douglas returns to Bills practice at minicamp

Rasul Douglas was back at Buffalo Bills practice.

On Tuesday, the team opened up this year’s minicamp. As usual, these are the offseason spring practices that are mandatory.

When they were voluntary over the past few weeks, Douglas was not present. It was reported that Douglas was not upset about his contract, which can sometimes be the case.

That appears true because, as noted, the presumed No. 1 cornerback on the Bills defense was back in action.

Douglas returning to the practice field was captured in the ESPN clip below:

CB Rasul Douglas taking part in minicamp and safety Mike Edwards, who was limited today with the shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/1319Qa7Paf — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire