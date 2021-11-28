Rasul Douglas pick-six gives Packers 36-17 lead

A few weeks ago, Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas sealed a victory over the Cardinals with an interception in the end zone.

On Sunday, Douglas made a visit to the paint again — but this time he put points on the board.

Douglas intercepted a Matthew Stafford pass intended for Cooper Kupp on third-and-7 from the Los Angeles 28, returning it 33 yards for a touchdown. The Packers went for two to potentially go up by 21, but didn’t make it, keeping the score at 36-17.

It was Stafford’s third pick-six in his last three games, as he also threw one in losses to the Titans and 49ers.

The Rams have three turnovers on Sunday. Stafford also lost a fumble in the first half and returner J.J. Koski lost a fumble on a punt return.

It’ll be an uphill climb for the Rams, who are down by 19 at the start of the fourth quarter.

