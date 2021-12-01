Rasul Douglas is the NFC defensive player of the week

Cornerback Rasul Douglas hasn’t been with Green Bay for very long, but he’s had a clear impact in at least two of their victories.

Back in Week Eight, Douglas caught a game-winning interception in the end zone to hand the Cardinals their first loss. Then in his fourth start for the Packers on Sunday, he picked up four passes defensed and a 33-yard pick-six that helped the Packers secure a 36-28 victory over the Rams.

Douglas has been named NFC defensive player of the week for his performance.

Green Bay signed Douglas off of Arizona’s practice squad on Oct. 6. He’s appeared in seven games for the Packers, racking up 37 total tackles, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a pair of timely interceptions.

The Packers have a bye this week but take on the Bears in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football.

